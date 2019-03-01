Tesco Organic Beef Sirloin Steak

Very tender!
Very tender. Coated in dijon mustard, drizzled with olive oil, sea salt and black pepper, fried in a very hot pan. Will buy these again.
of the reference intake*
Typical values per 100g: Energy 837kJ / 201kcal
Suitable for home freezing. Ideally freeze as soon as possible after purchase but always by 'use by' date shown. Not suitable for cooking from frozen. Once defrosted use on the same day and do not refreeze. Follow the preparation guidelines above. Keep refrigerated.
Shallow Fry
Instructions: Remove steak from all packaging, allow steak to rest for 20 minutes at room temperature before cooking.
Rub or brush steak with a little oil and season with salt and pepper.
Heat a heavy based frying pan over high heat for 2-3 minutes smoking.
Place steak in the dry pan and cook over a high heat for 1 minute each side. Reduce heat to medium and continue to cook for a further 2 minutes each side (rare), 3 minutes each side (medium) or 4 minutes each side (well done). Allow steak to rest for 5 minutes before serving. These instructions are given as guidelines only as steak thickness will vary slightly.
Tips
Add butter to the pan during cooking for extra flavour. Add a crushed garlic clove in the pan whilst cooking for extra flavour.
Important
Tesco recommends that all meat products are cooked thoroughly. Not suitable for microwave cooking. Not suitable for cooking from frozen. If cooked rare there is a small risk that harmful bacteria may be present.
Packed in the U.K., Origin U.K., Scotland
This pack contains 1 serving
|Typical Values
|Per 100g
|One typical steak (250g)
|Energy
|837kJ / 201kcal
|2093kJ / 502kcal
|Fat
|12.7g
|31.8g
|Saturates
|5.6g
|14.0g
|Carbohydrate
|0g
|0g
|Sugars
|0g
|0g
|Fibre
|0g
|0g
|Protein
|21.6g
|54.0g
|Salt
|0.2g
|0.4g
|* Reference intake of an average adult (8400 kJ / 2000 kcal)
|-
|-
|As sold
|-
|-
Caution Always wash hands, surfaces and utensils thoroughly after contact with raw meat.
While every care has been taken to ensure product information is correct, food products are constantly being reformulated, so ingredients, nutrition content, dietary and allergens may change. You should always read the product label and not rely solely on the information provided on the website.
If you have any queries, or you'd like advice on any Tesco brand products, please contact Tesco Customer Services, or the product manufacturer if not a Tesco brand product.
Although product information is regularly updated, Tesco is unable to accept liability for any incorrect information. This does not affect your statutory rights.
This information is supplied for personal use only, and may not be reproduced in any way without the prior consent of Tesco Stores Limited nor without due acknowledgement.
Tesco © Copyright 2019