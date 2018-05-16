Tesco Organic Beef Fillet Steak

- Energy1295kJ 309kcal15%
- Fat15.8g23%
- Saturates7.6g38%
- Sugars0g0%
- Salt0.2g3%
of the reference intake*
Typical values per 100g: Energy 648kJ / 155kcal
Product Description
- Beef fillet steak.
- For more information about our strict welfare and quality standards visit tescoplc.com
- Organic Beef Fillet Steak
- A succulent prime cut, matured for extra flavour
- From organic farms
- A succulent prime cut, matured for extra flavour
- Freshness & quality
Information
Storage
Suitable for home freezing. Ideally freeze as soon as possible after purchase but always by 'use by' date shown. Once defrosted use on the same day and do not refreeze. Follow the preparation guidelines above. Not suitable for cooking from frozen. Keep refrigerated.
Cooking Instructions
Shallow Fry
Instructions: Remove steak from all packaging, allow steak to rest for 20 minutes at room temperature before cooking.
Rub or brush steak with a little oil and season with salt and pepper. Heat a heavy based frying pan over high heat for 2-3 minutes until smoking. Place steak in the dry pan and cook over a high heat for 1 minute each side. Reduce heat to medium and continue to cook for a further 1 minute each side (rare), 2 minutes each side (medium) or 3 minutes each side (well-done). Allow steak to rest for 5 minutes before serving.
These instructions are given as guidelines only as steak thickness will vary slightly.
Important
Not suitable for microwave cooking. Not suitable for cooking from frozen.
Tesco recommends that all meat products are cooked thoroughly. If cooked rare there is a small risk that harmful bacteria may be present.
Produce of
Packed in the U.K., Origin U.K., Scotland
Preparation and Usage
- Tip
- Add butter and crushed garlic to the pan during cooking for extra flavour.
- Defrost thoroughly for a minimum of 12 hours in a refrigerator. Once defrosted use on the same day and do not refreeze. Follow the preparation guidelines above.
Number of uses
This pack contains 1 serving
Warnings
- Caution
- Always wash hands, surfaces and utensils thoroughly after contact with raw meat.
- IMPORTANT:
- Security Protected
Name and address
- Produced for:
- Tesco Stores Ltd.,
- Welwyn Garden City,
- AL7 1GA,
- U.K.
- Tesco Ireland Ltd.,
Return to
- Tesco Stores Ltd.,
- Welwyn Garden City,
- AL7 1GA,
- U.K.
- Tesco Ireland Ltd.,
- Gresham House,
- Marine Road,
- Dun Laoghaire,
- Co. Dublin.
Nutrition
|Typical Values
|Per 100g
|One typical steak (200g)
|Energy
|648kJ / 155kcal
|1295kJ / 309kcal
|Fat
|7.9g
|15.8g
|Saturates
|3.8g
|7.6g
|Carbohydrate
|0g
|0g
|Sugars
|0g
|0g
|Fibre
|0g
|0g
|Protein
|20.9g
|41.8g
|Salt
|0.1g
|0.2g
|* Reference intake of an average adult (8400 kJ / 2000 kcal)
|-
|-
|As sold
|-
|-
Safety information
Caution Always wash hands, surfaces and utensils thoroughly after contact with raw meat. IMPORTANT: Security Protected
Using Product Information
While every care has been taken to ensure product information is correct, food products are constantly being reformulated, so ingredients, nutrition content, dietary and allergens may change. You should always read the product label and not rely solely on the information provided on the website.
If you have any queries, or you'd like advice on any Tesco brand products, please contact Tesco Customer Services, or the product manufacturer if not a Tesco brand product.
Although product information is regularly updated, Tesco is unable to accept liability for any incorrect information. This does not affect your statutory rights.
This information is supplied for personal use only, and may not be reproduced in any way without the prior consent of Tesco Stores Limited nor without due acknowledgement.
Tesco © Copyright 2019