Nicotinell Patch Step 1 7 Days

Product Description
- TTS30 21mg/24 Hour Patch Step 1 7 Day Supply
- Nicotine
- Nicotinell patch is an aid to combat the symptoms of nicotine withdrawal and reduce the cravings of nicotine.
- Which patch do I need?
- If you smoke more than 20 cigarettes per day, use Step 1 Nicotinell TTS 30 (21mg/24 hour) patches. If you smoke less than 20 cigarettes per day or you have completed Step 1, use Nicotinell TTS 20 (14mg/24 hour) patches. If you have completed Step 2, use Step 3 Nicotinell TTS 10 (7mg/24 hour) patches. Do not start the patch programme at Step 3.
- If you need advice before starting to use nicotine patches, talk to your doctor, nurse or pharmacist.
- 24 hour support
- For smokers of more than 20 a day
- Helps stop your cravings
Information
Ingredients
Transdermal Patches of 30cm2 containing 52.5mg Nicotine, Average absorption rate 21mg Nicotine in 24 hours, Also contain Acrylate Esters Vinylacetate Copolymers, Fractionated Coconut Oil, Methacrylic Acid Esters Copolymers, Aluminised and Siliconised Polyester Films
Storage
Store below 25°C.
Preparation and Usage
- Instructions for use
- For adults and adolescents over 12 years of age. Read the enclosed instructions carefully before use. Apply one patch every 24 hours to a clean, dry, hairless area of skin. After 24 hours, use a new patch.
- You are more likely to quit smoking when using this product with help from your pharmacist, doctor, a trained counsellor, or a support programme.
Warnings
- Warnings and precautions for use
- Do not use if you are a non-smoker or occasional smoker, you have a skin disease, or you are allergic to any of the components of the patch.
- Consult your doctor, nurse or pharmacist before starting to use these patches if you are 12 years of age, in hospital with serious heart disease, pregnant or breast-feeding or under a doctor's care or taking prescribed medication.
- Do not take more than the label tells you
- Only use this on your skin
- Keep all medicines out of the sight and reach of children.
Name and address
- PL Holder:
- GlaxoSmithKline (UK) Trading Limited,
- Brentford,
- TW8 9GS,
- U.K.
Return to
- GlaxoSmithKline Consumer Healthcare (UK) Trading Limited,
- Brentford,
- TW8 9GS,
- U.K.
Lower age limit
12 Years
Safety information
Warnings and precautions for use Do not use if you are a non-smoker or occasional smoker, you have a skin disease, or you are allergic to any of the components of the patch. Consult your doctor, nurse or pharmacist before starting to use these patches if you are 12 years of age, in hospital with serious heart disease, pregnant or breast-feeding or under a doctor's care or taking prescribed medication. Do not take more than the label tells you Only use this on your skin Keep all medicines out of the sight and reach of children.
Using Product Information
While every care has been taken to ensure product information is correct, food products are constantly being reformulated, so ingredients, nutrition content, dietary and allergens may change. You should always read the product label and not rely solely on the information provided on the website.
If you have any queries, or you'd like advice on any Tesco brand products, please contact Tesco Customer Services, or the product manufacturer if not a Tesco brand product.
Although product information is regularly updated, Tesco is unable to accept liability for any incorrect information. This does not affect your statutory rights.
This information is supplied for personal use only, and may not be reproduced in any way without the prior consent of Tesco Stores Limited nor without due acknowledgement.
Tesco © Copyright 2020