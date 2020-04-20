By browsing this site you accept cookies used to improve and personalise our services and marketing, and for social activity. Read our privacy policy for more about what we do with your data, as well as your rights and choices – including how to manage cookies.
Tesco Org Beef Roasting Joint

2.8(4)Write a review
image 1 of Tesco Org Beef Roasting Joint

£ 13.00
£13.00/kg

The chosen weight of this product is only a guide, you will receive the closest weight available

Per 250g
  • Energy1952kJ 466kcal
    23%
  • Fat21.5g
    31%
  • Saturates9.0g
    45%
  • Sugars0g
    0%
  • Salt0.8g
    13%

of the reference intake*
Typical values per 100g: Energy 781kJ / 186kcal

Product Description

  • Organic beef roasting joint
  • Organically reared. Our organic beef comes from farms which are audited by one of the organic farm bodies. Organic beef farmers only feed their cattle organic cereals and manage their pasture land without using artificial fertilisers and pesticides.
  • Organically reared, matured for 21 days for richer flavour.

Information

Storage

Suitable for home freezing. Ideally freeze as soon as possible after purchase but always by 'use by' date shown. Follow the preparation guidelines above. Not suitable for cooking from frozen. Once defrosted use on the same day and do not refreeze. Keep refrigerated.

Cooking Instructions

Oven

Instructions: Oven 180°C/Fan 160°C/Gas 4 Place in roasting tin, lightly season and cover with foil. Roast in centre of pre-heated oven. For a medium roast, cook for recommended time on front of label (6 minutes per 100g). A medium roast will be pink in the middle. For a well done roast increase cooking time to 8 minutes per 100g. 15 minutes before end of cooking remove foil, baste with cooking juices and place back in oven to finish. Remove from oven, cover with foil and rest for 10 minutes. Remove strings, carve and serve.

Microwave

Instructions: Not suitable for microwave cooking.

Produce of

Packed in the U.K., Origin U.K., Scotland

Preparation and Usage

Number of uses

0 Servings

Recycling info

Bag. Don't Recycle

Return to

  • Tesco Stores Ltd.,
  • Welwyn Garden City AL7 1GA,
  • U.K

Nutrition

Typical ValuesPer 100gPer 250g
Energy781kJ / 186kcal1952kJ / 466kcal
Fat8.6g21.5g
Saturates3.6g9.0g
Carbohydrate0g0g
Sugars0g0g
Fibre0g0g
Protein27.2g68.0g
Salt0.3g0.8g
* Reference intake of an average adult (8400 kJ / 2000 kcal)--
As sold--

4 Reviews

Average of 2.8 stars

Help other customers like you

Reviews are submitted by our customers directly through our website. We also share reviews from other retailers' websites to help you make an informed decision.

Bought to have for Sunday dinner ,there was no ind

2 stars

Bought to have for Sunday dinner ,there was no indication what the joint was apart from being discribed as a roasting joint .Although seasoned with garlic ,saltand pepper the meat still turnedl out to have very little flavour and a lot of gristle on the possitive side it was resonabley tender, to sum up i would say a very poor piece of meat .

Organic Beef

2 stars

Very disappointed cooked as usual but it was tough. ( purchased the Org. Beef on the 29 December and cooked on New Years I wanted finest but Tesco did not have any.

This was the best beef I have tasted in years!

5 stars

I only rarely eat beef these days, but this was delicious, tender and melted in the mouth. I was looking for animals that had been pasture feed and a bit if a life and compromised with these being fed organic grain too. I gave this joint a slow cook in a large, lidded Pyrex dish, mid-oven for around 2 and three quarter hours took it out, final basting and put lid back on for it to rest. I’d put some Il Casolare Extra Virgin Olive Oil and Tamari Sauce to coat it in and give the occasional basting with. I also used “mini skewers” to attach fat slices of shallots (or use onion) and a bit of ground black pepper. Saved the juices and shallot/onion for a delicious gravy. Too high a heat will dry it out and would make any meat tough.

Bit tough

2 stars

Disappointing quality. This was really a bit tough when cooked as it said on the label.

