Tesco Org Beef Roasting Joint

Bought to have for Sunday dinner ,there was no indication what the joint was apart from being discribed as a roasting joint .Although seasoned with garlic ,saltand pepper the meat still turnedl out to have very little flavour and a lot of gristle on the possitive side it was resonabley tender, to sum up i would say a very poor piece of meat .
Organic Beef
Very disappointed cooked as usual but it was tough. ( purchased the Org. Beef on the 29 December and cooked on New Years I wanted finest but Tesco did not have any.
This was the best beef I have tasted in years!
I only rarely eat beef these days, but this was delicious, tender and melted in the mouth. I was looking for animals that had been pasture feed and a bit if a life and compromised with these being fed organic grain too. I gave this joint a slow cook in a large, lidded Pyrex dish, mid-oven for around 2 and three quarter hours took it out, final basting and put lid back on for it to rest. I’d put some Il Casolare Extra Virgin Olive Oil and Tamari Sauce to coat it in and give the occasional basting with. I also used “mini skewers” to attach fat slices of shallots (or use onion) and a bit of ground black pepper. Saved the juices and shallot/onion for a delicious gravy. Too high a heat will dry it out and would make any meat tough.
Bit tough
Disappointing quality. This was really a bit tough when cooked as it said on the label.