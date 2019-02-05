Princes Lean Corned Beef 200G

Much better than standard, but expensive
Loses one star because it's a lot of money for what is a very small can, but other than value it's an excellent product. It not only has less fat but it has less salt too, and it's just about right. Tastes just great. The small can is ideal for one or two people but will be too small for a family.
Welcome back to reduced salt version!
A useful store cupboard item for making curry. So pleased Tesco have this available again. We tried the version which doesn't have reduced salt and it was almost inedible...far too salty.