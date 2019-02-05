By browsing this site you accept cookies used to improve and personalise our services and marketing, and for social activity. Read our privacy policy for more about what we do with your data, as well as your rights and choices – including how to manage cookies.
Princes Lean Corned Beef 200G

4.5(2)Write a review
Princes Lean Corned Beef 200G
£ 2.50
£1.25/100g

Product Description

  • Reduced Fat Reduced Salt Corned Beef
  • Princes lean corned beef is great on wholemeal bread with a crisp salad.
  • Caring about taste, quality and families since 1900.
  • Made with 100% beef
  • Reduced fat
  • Pack size: 200g
  • Reduced fat

Information

Ingredients

Cooked Beef (97.5%), Salt, Sugar, Preservative: Sodium Nitrite

Storage

Store in a cool, dry place. Anything left? Pop it in a sealed container in the fridge. Enjoy within 2 days.Best Before End: See can end

Produce of

Product of: France

Preparation and Usage

  • Slices best after a chill in the fridge.

Recycling info

Can. Recyclable

Name and address

  • Princes Ltd.,
  • Liverpool,
  • L3 1NX,
  • U.K.

Return to

  • Want to get in touch?
  • You can write to us at:
  • Customer Care,
  • Princes Ltd.,
  • Liverpool,
  • L3 1NX,
  • U.K.
  • princes.co.uk

Net Contents

200g ℮

Nutrition

Typical ValuesPer 100g
Energy777kJ/185kcal
Fat9.0g
Of which saturates5.0g
Carbohydrate1.1g
Of which sugars1.1g
Fibre0.0g
Protein25.0g
Salt1.40g

2 Reviews

Average of 4.5 stars

Much better than standard, but expensive

4 stars

Loses one star because it's a lot of money for what is a very small can, but other than value it's an excellent product. It not only has less fat but it has less salt too, and it's just about right. Tastes just great. The small can is ideal for one or two people but will be too small for a family.

Welcome back to reduced salt version!

5 stars

A useful store cupboard item for making curry. So pleased Tesco have this available again. We tried the version which doesn't have reduced salt and it was almost inedible...far too salty.

Weight Watchers Wraps 6 Pack

£ 1.40
£0.23/each

Tesco New Potatoes In Water Tinned 567G

£ 0.65
£1.89/kg

Tesco Baking Potatoes Loose

£ 0.30
£1.00/kg

Tesco Danish Ham 200G

£ 1.15
£0.58/100g

