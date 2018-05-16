Blooms Cocktail Viennas 340G

Barbecue

Instructions: Turn frequently until fully heated.



Cooking Instructions

Instructions: Cooking instructions are intended as a guide only.



Hob

Instructions: Place Viennas in a suitable pan and cover with water. Bring to the boil and simmer for 5 minutes until piping hot. Remove from heat and allow to stand for 10 minutes.



Oven cook

Instructions: Remove from pack, place in a suitable covered dish in a pre-heated oven at 180°C for 10 minutes.



Shallow Fry

Instructions: Cut sausage along the length and place the cut side down on a dry frying pan with no oil and heat for 5 minutes until thoroughly heated.

