Yarden Mini Turkey Kabanos 250G

Product Description
- Smoked Mini Turkey Kabanos
- Packaged in a protective atmosphere.
- Veterinary Services Inspected & Passed - IL 022
- Kosher - KLBD - under the supervision of Rabbi David Werner - Hadera
- Pack size: 250g
Information
Ingredients
Turkey Meat (70%), Turkey Fat, Water, Potato Starch, Stabilizers (E-460, E-450), Salt, Sugar, Preservatives (E -326, E-261, E-250), Spices, Colour: E-162, Flavour Enhancers (Yeast Extract, E-621), Antioxidant (E-316, E-392, E-300), In Collagen Casing
Allergy Information
- May contain traces of Soy - (not during Passover) and Celery
Storage
Use within 7 days opening. Keep refrigerated 0° + 4°C.
Produce of
Product of Israel
Recycling info
Packing. Recyclable
Name and address
- Tiv Tirat Zvi 2000,
- Beit Shean Valley,
- 10815 Israel.
Importer address
- Osem U.K. Ltd.,
- 7-8 Hemmells Park,
- Laindon,
- Essex,
- SS15 6GF.
Return to
Net Contents
250g
Nutrition
|Typical Values
|Per 100 g
|Per 1 piece
|Energy
|1612 kJ / 389kcal
|288 kJ / 69kcal
|Fat
|33g
|6g
|of which: Saturates
|11g
|2g
|Carbohydrates
|6g
|1g
|of which: sugars
|1g
|0.2g
|Protein
|17g
|3g
|Salt
|2.5g
|0.4g
