Yarden Mini Turkey Kabanos 250G

£ 4.00
£1.60/100g

Product Description

  • Smoked Mini Turkey Kabanos
  • Packaged in a protective atmosphere.
  • Veterinary Services Inspected & Passed - IL 022
  • Kosher - KLBD - under the supervision of Rabbi David Werner - Hadera
  • Pack size: 250g

Information

Ingredients

Turkey Meat (70%), Turkey Fat, Water, Potato Starch, Stabilizers (E-460, E-450), Salt, Sugar, Preservatives (E -326, E-261, E-250), Spices, Colour: E-162, Flavour Enhancers (Yeast Extract, E-621), Antioxidant (E-316, E-392, E-300), In Collagen Casing

Allergy Information

  • May contain traces of Soy - (not during Passover) and Celery

Storage

Use within 7 days opening. Keep refrigerated 0° + 4°C.

Produce of

Product of Israel

Recycling info

Packing. Recyclable

Name and address

  • Tiv Tirat Zvi 2000,
  • Beit Shean Valley,
  • 10815 Israel.

Importer address

  • Osem U.K. Ltd.,
  • 7-8 Hemmells Park,
  • Laindon,
  • Essex,
  • SS15 6GF.

Return to

  • Osem U.K. Ltd.,
  • 7-8 Hemmells Park,
  • Laindon,
  • Essex,
  • SS15 6GF.

Net Contents

250g

Nutrition

Typical ValuesPer 100 gPer 1 piece
Energy 1612 kJ / 389kcal288 kJ / 69kcal
Fat33g6g
of which: Saturates11g2g
Carbohydrates6g1g
of which: sugars1g0.2g
Protein17g3g
Salt2.5g0.4g

