Blue Dragon Coconut Milk 400Ml

Awful quality
This used to be my favourite brand of coconut milk but they have done something to the consistency of it. It's grey, smelly, grainy and far from the usual creaminess. I wrote to Blue Dragon customer service about it but never heard back. Will not be being again. Very disappointed in BD customer service as well.
I have used Blue Dragon coconut milk several times over the years as I cook a lot of Thai curry. The quality is very poor and so poor on one occassion that I photographed the contents and wrote a letter to the company. They apologised and sent me £4 in vouchers which I have used to buy more but only to find the same poor quality. No more, there are better brands out there, please stock. Thank you.