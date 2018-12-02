By browsing this site you accept cookies used to improve and personalise our services and marketing, and for social activity. Read our privacy policy for more about what we do with your data, as well as your rights and choices – including how to manage cookies.
Blue Dragon Coconut Milk 400Ml

Blue Dragon Coconut Milk 400Ml
£ 2.00
£5.00/litre

Product Description

  • Coconut milk.
  • At Blue Dragon we are inspired by the vibrancy of modern Asia, sharing new tastes and recipes to fuel your passion for food.
  • Feeling inspired?
  • Try tailoring the flavours with sugar and Blue Dragon Fish Sauce.
  • Stir into curries, soups & sauces
  • Suitable for vegetarians and vegans
  • Pack size: 400ml

Information

Ingredients

Coconut Extract (56%), Water, Stabiliser (E466), Emulsifier (E435), Antioxidant (Citric Acid)

Allergy Information

  • May contain Peanuts and Nuts

Storage

Store at room temperature.Once opened, refrigerate contents in an appropriate container and consume within 2 days. Best Before End: See end of can.

Produce of

Produced in Thailand or Philippines

Preparation and Usage

  • This product may naturally solidify when cold. Warming will return it to a liquid state. Shake well before use.

Name and address

  • AB World Foods Ltd.,
  • Kiriana House,
  • Kiribati Way,
  • Leigh,
  • Lancashire,
  • WN7 5RS,

Return to

Net Contents

400ml ℮

Nutrition

Typical Valuesper 100ml
Energy650kJ/155kcal
Fat15.0g
of which saturates13.2g
Carbohydrate3.4g
of which sugars2.1g
Protein1.4g
Salt<0.1g

2 Reviews

Average of 1 stars

Awful quality

1 stars

This used to be my favourite brand of coconut milk but they have done something to the consistency of it. It's grey, smelly, grainy and far from the usual creaminess. I wrote to Blue Dragon customer service about it but never heard back. Will not be being again. Very disappointed in BD customer service as well.

I have used Blue Dragon coconut milk several times

1 stars

I have used Blue Dragon coconut milk several times over the years as I cook a lot of Thai curry. The quality is very poor and so poor on one occassion that I photographed the contents and wrote a letter to the company. They apologised and sent me £4 in vouchers which I have used to buy more but only to find the same poor quality. No more, there are better brands out there, please stock. Thank you.

