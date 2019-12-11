Heinz Weight Watchers Baked Beans 415G

Product Description
- Baked Beans in tomato sauce with sugar and sweetener.
- Enjoy!
- ProPoints® System.
- Weight Watchers from Heinz.
- 4 ProPoints value® per 1/2 can.
- 0.4g FAT per 1/2 can.
- 147 Cal. per 1/2 can.
- 1 of Your FIVE A DAY.
- Good to know.
- No artificial colours.
- No artificial flavours.
- No artificial preservatives.
- Gluten free.
- Suitable for vegetarians.
- 1 of your 5 a day in 1/2 a can when eaten as part of a balanced diet.
- CAN - METAL - widely recycled.
- Made in England.
- Pack size: 415g
Information
Ingredients
Beans (50%), Tomatoes (27%), Water, Sugar, Modified Cornflour, Salt, Spirit Vinegar, Sweetener - Acesulfame Potassium, Spice Extracts, Herb Extract
Allergy Information
- Free From: Gluten
Storage
Empty unused contents into a suitable covered container. Keep refrigerated and use within 2 days.
Cooking Instructions
Hob
Instructions: Hob: Empty contents into a saucepan and stir gently while heating. Do not boil or overcook as this will impair the flavour.
Additives
- Free From Artificial Colours
- Free From Artificial Flavours
- Free From Artificial Preservatives
Recycling info
Pack. Recyclable
Name and address
- H.J. Heinz Co. Ltd.,
- Hayes,
- Middx.,
- UB4 8AL,
- UK.
Net Contents
415g ℮
Nutrition
|Typical Values
|Per 100g
|Per 1/2 can
|Energy
|302kJ
|625kJ
|-
|71kcal
|147kcal
|Protein
|4.5g
|9.4g
|Carbohydrate
|11.1g
|23.0g
|(of which sugars)
|(3.5g)
|(7.3g)
|Fat
|0.2g
|0.4g
|(of which saturates)
|(Trace)
|(Trace)
|Fibre
|3.6g
|7.4g
|Sodium
|0.2g
|0.5g
|Salt equivalent
|0.6g
|1.3g
