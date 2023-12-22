Rimmel Hide The Blemish Soft Honey Effectively conceals blemishes & dark circles Gives your complexion a smooth, even finish Creamy formula for easy application

Want the London look? Look your best every day with Rimmel London's Hide the Blemish Concealer. This creamy concealer stick glides onto skin to blend away problem areas, leaving you with a smooth, even canvas for makeup. It's the perfect spot concealer for when you're on the go. It camouflages any imperfections and dark circles under your eyes so you could enjoy a flawless-looking complexion. Live the London Look.

Convenient concealer stick perfect for on the go Creamy, easy-to-blend formula Conceals blemishes, dark circles and uneven skin tones Easy to remove

Pack size: 4.5G

Ingredients

Isopropyl Palmitate, Cetearyl Ethylhexanoate, Paraffin, Talc, Polyethylene, Caprylic/Capric Triglyceride, Microcristallina Cera/Microcrystalline Wax/Cire Microcrystalline, Polyisobutene, Mica, Silica, VP/Eicosene Copolymer, Zea Mays (Corn) Starch, Lecithin, Sorbitan Sesquioleate, Phenoxyethanol, Methylparaben, Tocopheryl Acetate, Propylparaben, Synthetic Wax, Ethylparaben, [May Contain/+/-: Titanium Dioxide (CI 77891), Iron Oxides (CI 77491, CI 77492, CI 77499), Barium Sulfate (CI 77120)]

Net Contents

4.5g

