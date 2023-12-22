We use cookies to improve your experience on our website. Please let us know your preferences.

Want to know more? Check out our cookies policy. Manage cookies.

Tesco Home
GroceriesMy FavouritesRecipesSpecial OffersGreat Value EventDelivery Saver
GroceriesMy FavouritesRecipesMore
New
image 1 of Rimmel Hide The Blemish Soft Honey
image 1 of Rimmel Hide The Blemish Soft Honeyimage 2 of Rimmel Hide The Blemish Soft Honeyimage 3 of Rimmel Hide The Blemish Soft Honey

Rimmel Hide The Blemish Soft Honey

4.1(714)
Write a review

£5.00

£11.11/10g

Rimmel Hide The Blemish Soft HoneyEffectively conceals blemishes & dark circles Gives your complexion a smooth, even finishCreamy formula for easy application
Want the London look? Look your best every day with Rimmel London's Hide the Blemish Concealer. This creamy concealer stick glides onto skin to blend away problem areas, leaving you with a smooth, even canvas for makeup. It's the perfect spot concealer for when you're on the go. It camouflages any imperfections and dark circles under your eyes so you could enjoy a flawless-looking complexion. Live the London Look.
Convenient concealer stick perfect for on the goCreamy, easy-to-blend formulaConceals blemishes, dark circles and uneven skin tonesEasy to remove
Pack size: 4.5G

Ingredients

Isopropyl Palmitate, Cetearyl Ethylhexanoate, Paraffin, Talc, Polyethylene, Caprylic/Capric Triglyceride, Microcristallina Cera/Microcrystalline Wax/Cire Microcrystalline, Polyisobutene, Mica, Silica, VP/Eicosene Copolymer, Zea Mays (Corn) Starch, Lecithin, Sorbitan Sesquioleate, Phenoxyethanol, Methylparaben, Tocopheryl Acetate, Propylparaben, Synthetic Wax, Ethylparaben, [May Contain/+/-: Titanium Dioxide (CI 77891), Iron Oxides (CI 77491, CI 77492, CI 77499), Barium Sulfate (CI 77120)]

Net Contents

4.5g

Preparation and Usage

Ready for concealer that conceals problem areas? To get the most out of Hide The Blemish Concealer, follow these steps…Step 1: After prepping skin with a primer, dot Hide The Blemish Concealer directly onto spots, acne scarring, dark circles, or anywhere that needs a little extra coverage..Step 2: Using fingertips or a concealer brush, smooth onto skin to create a seamless finish. The creamy texture blends like a dream.

View all Face

Using Product Information

While every care has been taken to ensure product information is correct, food products are constantly being reformulated, so ingredients, nutrition content, dietary and allergens may change. You should always read the product label and not rely solely on the information provided on the website.

If you have any queries, or you'd like advice on any Tesco brand products, please contact Tesco Customer Services, or the product manufacturer if not a Tesco brand product.

Although product information is regularly updated, Tesco is unable to accept liability for any incorrect information. This does not affect your statutory rights.

This information is supplied for personal use only, and may not be reproduced in any way without the prior consent of Tesco Stores Limited nor without due acknowledgement.

Tesco © Copyright 2024

Basket

£0.00 Guide price

Checkout

Groceries

Reserve a slot for either home delivery or collection

Grocery basket empty

Products you add to your basket will appear here