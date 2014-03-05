Tesco High Strength Vitamin C Effervescent 20S

Not a good taste at all
I find the taste of this product the worst I have ever had. I cannot comment on quality and efficacy because I am not buying it due the taste issues.
Offer
INGREDIENTS: Citric Acid, Vitamin C, Sodium Bicarbonate, Maltodextrin, Sorbitol, Inulin, Acidity Regulator (Sodium Carbonate), Potato Starch, Sweeteners (Aspartame*, Acesulfame K), Colours (Beetroot Red, Riboflavin-5-Phosphate), Sugar, Acacia, Flavouring, Fructose, Glucose.
*Contains a source of phenylalanine
Store in a cool dry place.
Produced in Germany
20 Servings
12 Years
20 x Tablets
|Typical Values
|One tablet
|%RI*
|Energy
|0kJ / 0kcal
|0%
|Fat
|0g
|0%
|Saturates
|0g
|0%
|Carbohydrate
|0g
|0%
|Sugars
|0g
|0%
|Fibre
|0g
|Protein
|0g
|0%
|Salt
|0g
|0%
|Vitamin C
|1000.0mg (1250%NRV)
|* Reference intake of an average adult (8400 kJ / 2000 kcal)
|-
|-
FOR SAFETY: Do not use if seal is broken.If you are under medical supervision we recommend seeking advice from your healthcare professional before use.If you are pregnant or planning a pregnancy, we recommend seeking advice from your healthcare professional before use.Food supplements should not be used as a substitute for a varied diet..A varied, balanced diet and healthy lifestyle are important..Keep out of reach and sight of young children..
While every care has been taken to ensure product information is correct, food products are constantly being reformulated, so ingredients, nutrition content, dietary and allergens may change. You should always read the product label and not rely solely on the information provided on the website.
If you have any queries, or you'd like advice on any Tesco brand products, please contact Tesco Customer Services, or the product manufacturer if not a Tesco brand product.
Although product information is regularly updated, Tesco is unable to accept liability for any incorrect information. This does not affect your statutory rights.
This information is supplied for personal use only, and may not be reproduced in any way without the prior consent of Tesco Stores Limited nor without due acknowledgement.
Tesco © Copyright 2020