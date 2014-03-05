By browsing this site you accept cookies used to improve and personalise our services and marketing, and for social activity. Read our privacy policy for more about what we do with your data, as well as your rights and choices – including how to manage cookies.
Tesco High Strength Vitamin C Effervescent 20S

  • Tesco Health effervescent vitamin C 1000mg orange flavoured food supplement with sweeteners.
  • For immune & antioxidant support
  • Contains 20 tablets
  • Suitable for vegetarians
  • Orange flavour. A daily supplement to support general wellbeing. Vitamin C supports the normal function of the immune system and the reduction of tiredness and fatigue.
  • Immune support
  • No artificial preservatives, flavours or colours
  • Suitable for vegetarians and vegans
  • Vitamin C supports the normal function of the immune system and the reduction of tiredness and fatigue

INGREDIENTS: Citric Acid, Vitamin C, Sodium Bicarbonate, Maltodextrin, Sorbitol, Inulin, Acidity Regulator (Sodium Carbonate), Potato Starch, Sweeteners (Aspartame*, Acesulfame K), Colours (Beetroot Red, Riboflavin-5-Phosphate), Sugar, Acacia, Flavouring, Fructose, Glucose.

*Contains a source of phenylalanine

Store in a cool dry place.

Produced in Germany

  • Dosage, adults and children over 12
  • One tablet a day, preferably with a meal. Dissolve one tablet in a glass of water to make an orange flavoured drink. Do not exceed the recommended daily dose. A varied, balanced diet and healthy lifestyle are important. Food supplements should not be used as a substitute for a varied diet.

20 Servings

  • FOR SAFETY: Do not use if seal is broken.If you are under medical supervision we recommend seeking advice from your healthcare professional before use.If you are pregnant or planning a pregnancy, we recommend seeking advice from your healthcare professional before use.Food supplements should not be used as a substitute for a varied diet..A varied, balanced diet and healthy lifestyle are important..Keep out of reach and sight of young children..

  • Tesco Stores Ltd.,
  • Welwyn Garden City AL7 1GA,
  • U.K

12 Years

20 x Tablets

Typical ValuesOne tablet%RI*
Energy0kJ / 0kcal0%
Fat0g0%
Saturates0g0%
Carbohydrate0g0%
Sugars0g0%
Fibre0g
Protein0g0%
Salt0g0%
Vitamin C1000.0mg (1250%NRV)
* Reference intake of an average adult (8400 kJ / 2000 kcal)--

Not a good taste at all

1 stars

I find the taste of this product the worst I have ever had. I cannot comment on quality and efficacy because I am not buying it due the taste issues.

