Real Lancashire Eccles Cakes 4 Pack
Product Description

  • Eccles cakes
  • For further details please go to our web site www.lancashireecclescakes.co.uk
  • These cakes are individually made from the finest ingredients obtainable in order to re-capture the authentic appearance and flavour of a Real Lancashire Eccles Cake.
  • Containing pure butter
  • Suitable for vegetarians

Information

Ingredients

Raisins, Currants, Fortified Wheat Flour (Wheat Flour, Calcium Carbonate, Iron, Niacin (B3), Thiamin (B1)), Butter (Milk) (9.1%), Sugar, Water, Vegetable Fat (Palm Oil, Rapeseed Oil), Vegetable Margarine (Palm Oil, Palm Kernel Oil, Rapeseed Oil), Dried Skimmed Milk, Salt

Allergy Information

  • Contains: Milk, Wheat

Cooking Instructions

Oven cook
Instructions: Pre-heat oven to 150°C (300°F) Gas Mark 2.
Place cakes on a baking tray and heat for 5 minutes.
Do not microwave.

Name and address

  • Lancashire Eccles Cakes Ltd.,
  • Hyde Road,
  • Ardwick,
  • Manchester,
  • M12 6BH,
  • England.

Nutrition

Typical Valuesper 100g:
Energy 1681kJ/401kcal
Fat 17.6g
of which saturates 9.3g
Carbohydrate 55.8g
of which sugars 41.6g
Protein 3.9g
Salt 0.40g

Real Lancashire Phoneys

1 stars

These have diminished so much in quality in the past 20 years I think they are not worth eating anymore. They were once full and flaky and buttery but the recipe has cheapened beyond recognition. They are mean with the currants, small, and the butter, allegedly contained within, has no point as the cheap fats override it's effect on texture and flavor. Real Lancashire phoneys if you ask me-what a letdown they are if you are familiar with the originals...

very good,taste fresh.bit of butter on top lovely

5 stars

very good,taste fresh.bit of butter on top lovely

Addictive

5 stars

These are addictive. A pack of four lasts a few minutes - if that. There is a worrying trend : the cakes themselves seem smaller than in the past. I suspect that like many others the size is reduced to maintain profits. A warning ; redution in size has to end somewhere else we will be eating cakes (and other things) the size of buttons. PS: no weight on the packet - a loophole-so we are unable to make meaningful comparisons. One for our esteemed legislators here.

