Real Lancashire Eccles Cakes 4 Pack

Real Lancashire Phoneys
These have diminished so much in quality in the past 20 years I think they are not worth eating anymore. They were once full and flaky and buttery but the recipe has cheapened beyond recognition. They are mean with the currants, small, and the butter, allegedly contained within, has no point as the cheap fats override it's effect on texture and flavor. Real Lancashire phoneys if you ask me-what a letdown they are if you are familiar with the originals...
very good,taste fresh.bit of butter on top lovely
Addictive
These are addictive. A pack of four lasts a few minutes - if that. There is a worrying trend : the cakes themselves seem smaller than in the past. I suspect that like many others the size is reduced to maintain profits. A warning ; redution in size has to end somewhere else we will be eating cakes (and other things) the size of buttons. PS: no weight on the packet - a loophole-so we are unable to make meaningful comparisons. One for our esteemed legislators here.