Kallo Organic Dark Chocolate Ricecakes 90G

5(2)Write a review
Kallo Organic Dark Chocolate Ricecakes 90G
£ 1.20
£1.34/100g

Offer

per rice cake
  • Energy55kcal
    3%
  • Fat2.7g
    4%
  • Saturates1.6g
    8%
  • Sugars2.6g
    3%
  • SaltTrace
    <1%

of the reference intake*
Typical values per 100g: Energy 2,039kJ 488kcal

Product Description

  • Organic Belgian Dark Chocolate Rice Cake Thins
  • Certified Carbon Neutral®Company...
  • CarbonNeutral.com
  • There was a chocolate owl,
  • Who only came out at night.
  • He was the shyest bird in the forest,
  • He was never spotted in flight.
  • "Why are you always in hiding?"
  • Said the woodpecker, tapping a beat.
  • "Because I'm made of delicious dark chocolate,
  • And I'm ever so splendid to eat."
  • Have Your Cake and Eat it!
  • Here at Kallo, we don't think eating sensibly has to mean saying no to the things you love. We believe life is about what you can, not what you can't have - and eating the right way is about loving food and living life in a positively fabulous fashion!
  • Design: bigfish.co.uk
  • Organic
  • 55 calories per rice cake thin
  • Made with Belgian chocolate
  • Oh such a treat with anything sweet!
  • A source of fibre
  • Gluten free
  • Non wheat recipe
  • No artificial colours, flavours or preservatives
  • Vegetarian and coeliac friendly
  • Pack size: 90g
  A source of fibre

Information

Ingredients

Organic Dark Chocolate (59%) (Organic Cocoa Mass, Organic Cane Sugar, Organic Cocoa Butter), Organic Wholegrain Brown Rice

Allergy Information

  • Made in a factory that handles Soya, Sesame Seeds and Milk

Storage

Store in a cool, dry place. Keep away from direct sunlight. Once opened keep in an airtight container and enjoy within 14 days.

Produce of

Made in Belgium

Number of uses

Contains on average 8 rice cakes

Additives

  • Free From Artificial Colours
  • Free From Artificial Flavours
  • Free From Artificial Preservatives

Name and address

  • Kallo Foods Ltd,
  • River View,
  • Surrey,
  • GU17 9AB.

Return to

  • Drop Us a Line
  • Kallo Foods Ltd,
  • River View,
  • Surrey,
  • GU17 9AB.
  • 0345 602 1519
  • consumerservices@kallofoods.com
  • For all things Kallo, visit: www.kallo.com

Net Contents

90g ℮

Nutrition

Typical Valuesper 100gper rice cake
Energy 2,039kJ 488kcal229kJ 55kcal
Fat 24.1g2.7g
of which saturates 14.6g1.6g
Carbohydrate 57.2g6.4g
of which sugars 23.4g2.6g
Fibre 7.4g0.8g
Protein 6.8g0.8g
Salt tracetrace

2 Reviews

Average of 5 stars

Help other customers like you

Sublime!!

5 stars

Lovely thin rice cake with smooth dark chocolate! Low in calories and carbs...a treat when watching your diet! Good value.

Lovely chocolate rice cakes

5 stars

These rice cakes are superb such lovely chocolate just so moorish!

