Kallo Organic Dark Chocolate Ricecakes 90G

Sublime!!
Lovely thin rice cake with smooth dark chocolate! Low in calories and carbs...a treat when watching your diet! Good value.
Lovely chocolate rice cakes
These rice cakes are superb such lovely chocolate just so moorish!
Typical values per 100g: Energy 2,039kJ 488kcal
Organic Dark Chocolate (59%) (Organic Cocoa Mass, Organic Cane Sugar, Organic Cocoa Butter), Organic Wholegrain Brown Rice
Store in a cool, dry place. Keep away from direct sunlight. Once opened keep in an airtight container and enjoy within 14 days.
Made in Belgium
Contains on average 8 rice cakes
90g ℮
|Typical Values
|per 100g
|per rice cake
|Energy
|2,039kJ 488kcal
|229kJ 55kcal
|Fat
|24.1g
|2.7g
|of which saturates
|14.6g
|1.6g
|Carbohydrate
|57.2g
|6.4g
|of which sugars
|23.4g
|2.6g
|Fibre
|7.4g
|0.8g
|Protein
|6.8g
|0.8g
|Salt
|trace
|trace
