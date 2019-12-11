Kallo Organic Milk Chocolate Thin Rice Cakes 90G
- Energy56kcal3%
- Fat2.6g4%
- Saturates1.6g8%
- Sugars3.0g4%
- SaltTrace<1%
of the reference intake*
Typical values per 100g: Energy 2,074kJ 495kcal
Product Description
- Organic Belgian milk chocolate rice cake thins
- Certified Carbon Neutral® Company
- CarbonNeutral.com
- Have your cake and eat it!
- Here at Kallo, we don't think eating sensibly has to mean saying no to the things you love. We believe life is about what you can, not what you can't have - and eating the right way is about loving food and living life in a positively fabulous fashion!
- Organic
- Non wheat recipe
- 56 calories per rice cake thin
- A source of fibre
- Made with Belgian chocolate
- Gluten free
- No artificial colours, flavours or preservatives
- Vegetarian and coeliac friendly
- Pack size: 90g
- A source of fibre
Information
Ingredients
Organic Milk Chocolate (59%) (Organic Cane Sugar, Organic Cocoa Butter, Organic Full Cream Milk Powder, Organic Cocoa Mass), Organic Wholegrain Brown Rice
Allergy Information
- Made in a factory that handles Sesame Seeds and Soya
Storage
Store in a cool, dry place. Once opened keep in an airtight container and enjoy within 14 days.
Produce of
Made in Belgium
Additives
- Free From Artificial Colours
- Free From Artificial Flavours
- Free From Artificial Preservatives
Name and address
Return to
- Drop Us a Line
- 0845 602 1519
- consumerservices@kallofoods.com
- For all things Kallo, visit: www.kallo.com
Net Contents
90g ℮
Nutrition
|Typical Values
|per 100g
|per rice cake
|Energy
|2,074kJ 495kcal
|234kJ 56kcal
|Fat
|23.0g
|2.6g
|of which saturates
|14.3g
|1.6g
|Carbohydrate
|63.0g
|7.0g
|of which sugars
|27.0g
|3.0g
|Fibre
|3.5g
|0.4g
|Protein
|7.8g
|0.9g
|Salt
|trace
|trace
