Kallo Organic Milk Chocolate Thin Rice Cakes 90G

£ 1.20
£1.34/100g

Offer

Per rice cake
  • Energy56kcal
    3%
  • Fat2.6g
    4%
  • Saturates1.6g
    8%
  • Sugars3.0g
    4%
  • SaltTrace
    <1%

of the reference intake*
Typical values per 100g: Energy 2,074kJ 495kcal

Product Description

  • Organic Belgian milk chocolate rice cake thins
  • Certified Carbon Neutral® Company
  • CarbonNeutral.com
  • Have your cake and eat it!
  • Here at Kallo, we don't think eating sensibly has to mean saying no to the things you love. We believe life is about what you can, not what you can't have - and eating the right way is about loving food and living life in a positively fabulous fashion!
  • Organic
  • Non wheat recipe
  • 56 calories per rice cake thin
  • A source of fibre
  • Made with Belgian chocolate
  • Gluten free
  • No artificial colours, flavours or preservatives
  • Vegetarian and coeliac friendly
  • Pack size: 90g
Information

Ingredients

Organic Milk Chocolate (59%) (Organic Cane Sugar, Organic Cocoa Butter, Organic Full Cream Milk Powder, Organic Cocoa Mass), Organic Wholegrain Brown Rice

Allergy Information

  • Made in a factory that handles Sesame Seeds and Soya

Storage

Store in a cool, dry place. Once opened keep in an airtight container and enjoy within 14 days.

Produce of

Made in Belgium

Additives

  • Free From Artificial Colours
  • Free From Artificial Flavours
  • Free From Artificial Preservatives

Name and address

  • Kallo Foods Ltd,
  • River View,
  • Surrey,
  • GU17 9AB.

Return to

  • Drop Us a Line
  • 0845 602 1519
  • consumerservices@kallofoods.com
  • For all things Kallo, visit: www.kallo.com

Net Contents

90g ℮

Nutrition

Typical Valuesper 100gper rice cake
Energy 2,074kJ 495kcal234kJ 56kcal
Fat 23.0g2.6g
of which saturates 14.3g1.6g
Carbohydrate 63.0g7.0g
of which sugars 27.0g3.0g
Fibre 3.5g0.4g
Protein 7.8g0.9g
Salt tracetrace

