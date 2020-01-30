By browsing this site you accept cookies used to improve and personalise our services and marketing, and for social activity. Read our privacy policy for more about what we do with your data, as well as your rights and choices – including how to manage cookies.
Bodyform Ultra Super Sanitary Towels 14 Pack

5(270)Write a review
£ 1.42
£0.10/each
  • Bodyform Fresh Protect towels have a new ultra-breathable top layer with Airtech technology designed to offer a feeling of freshness. The unique SecureFit technology gives you both great comfort and incredible protection. We have combined our unique curve-hugging shape with anti-leak walls, a fast-absorption core and an all-around barrier so you can be ready for anything.
  • Our Roll. Press. Go wrappers have unique self-sealing edges on all sides, so you can hygienically seal your used sanitary towel inside it, then dispose of it. The sealed Roll.Press.Go wrapper will stay tightly secured, even after disposal.
  • Wear Bodyform, Live Fearless.
  • Hygienic disposal
  • Shaped to fit your curves
  • Anti-leaks barriers
  • DryFast for quick absorption
  • Absorbent where you need it most
  • Dermatologically tested

Information

Produce of

Produce of the EU

Name and address

  • Essity Hygiene Products AB,
  • Bäckstensgatan 5,
  • S-431 49 Mölndal,
  • Sweden

Return to

  • UK To contact us, please: Write to: FREEPOST BODYFORM (no further address or stamp required)
  • Call our Customer Careline (UK only) on 08000 922 365 Or e-mail: bodyform@essity.com
  • ROI Bodyform
  • Customer Service
  • Essity Ireland Ltd.
  • Suite 7,
  • Plaza 212,
  • Blanchardstown Corporate Park 2,
  • Dublin 15,
  • Ireland
  • www.bodyform.co.uk www.essity.com

Net Contents

14 x Sanitary Pads (Pad)

Active senior citizen

5 stars

I am a very active granny I have a beautiful little dog and we walk miles daily. I play petenque competitively a few times a week with other very active oldies like myself. I have 4 very active grandchildren that I have to go 'mountain climbing' with in our local woods and very often fall much to their amusement. With all that the last thing I need is to not have confidence in my pads. I have tried my free samples and I am happy to climb any 'mountain' now with no worry and have more fun and laughter thankyou

Bodyform ultra

5 stars

Best towels been using now for several years, no irritation just do the job. Keeps me happy during my period.

Protection

5 stars

I love these as they keep me and my bedding clean during my first few days of my period,and then use other bodyform during my last few days.

AMAZING

5 stars

i love these panty liners from body form! lifesaver, there are so cheap and i have to buy my own sanitary products because i’m 16 now and they are amazing value for money, won’t ever change where i buy them from

Secure and comfy

4 stars

I have found these towels to be the best I have tried as they are not bulky and really comfy. I can play netball without worrying about embarrassing leakage.So from now on they will be my first choice when available.

Review

5 stars

As a lady who needs a longer towel during that amazing time I found this perfect also a bonus that they are wingless as I'm not a huge fan of wings Would definitely recommend them

Bodyform Pure Sensitive

5 stars

I have used Bodyform since I was a teenager and having tried other brands over the years, I always revert back to Bodyform. It is simply the best brand on the market

Body form ultra towels

5 stars

I found these towels to be comfortable, and slim fitting and don't show in your tightest clothing. .keeping you secure during your period.

Perfect

5 stars

Not bulky like others, and very long so help me feeling secure when at work! Never bled through these even if I've had to sit in a meeting longer than intended, and no nasty odours! Would recommend, been using these for years now

ultra towels long

4 stars

worked for me with being long fit nice was very comfie.

