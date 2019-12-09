By browsing this site you accept cookies used to improve and personalise our services and marketing, and for social activity. Read our privacy policy for more about what we do with your data, as well as your rights and choices – including how to manage cookies.
Hot Wheels 5 Car Giftpack Assortment

4.5(26)Write a review
Hot Wheels 5 Car Giftpack Assortment
£ 6.00
£6.00/each

Offer

  • - Each pack includes five Hot Wheels® vehicles
  • - Multiple themed options to collect and trade with friends
  • - Classic, cool, relevant 1:64-scale vehicles
  • Speed into an instant Hot Wheels® collection with a race-ready pack that features five highly detailed vehicles. Hot Wheels® 5-Car packs deliver five times the amped up action and are perfect for car enthusiasts of all ages. With a cool unifying theme, authentic details and eye-catching decos, these packs make a great gift for kids and collectors alike. Choose from themes for X-Raycers™, Track Builder, HW Hot Trucks™, HW Exotics™, Nightburnerz™, Snow Stormers and more. Each pack sold separately, subject to availability. Colors and decorations may vary.

  • Not suitable for children under 3 years.

Not suitable for children under 3 years.

26 Reviews

Average of 4.7 stars

sturdy

5 stars

Great little cars! Nice and study, making them long lasting. Good designs on them, with nice colours

great selection

5 stars

My kids love these cars and great value for money. We bought them as a gift and they were very much appreciated

Good quality product

5 stars

Good quality product. This is a classic boys toys and my kids love them,. They are perfect for adding to party bags.

Great Starter Pack

5 stars

Good way to start a collection, plenty of choice, and just the thing for little boys who are getting into cars.

Gift but he loved them

5 stars

Bought as a birthday gift for a 4 year old who loved them. Click & collect service is brilliant.

Great value

5 stars

essential to keep up with your kids hotwheels adventures

Great value

5 stars

Great value for money

Great cars - colourful, strong and well made. Good for any child who collects cars

5 stars

These are really nice cars, my grandson loves then. Makes present buying easy when you can build up a collection of these cars. Good price also.

Good fun.

5 stars

I have been buying Hot Wheels for various grandchildren for ages. The wheels always run freely and the cars are sturdy and strong but without any sharp edges or places which little fingers can access.and be damaged.

great buy

5 stars

my sons love these, and are a perfect size for car play mat

