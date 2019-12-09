Hot Wheels 5 Car Giftpack Assortment

sturdy
Great little cars! Nice and study, making them long lasting. Good designs on them, with nice colours
great selection
My kids love these cars and great value for money. We bought them as a gift and they were very much appreciated
Good quality product
Good quality product. This is a classic boys toys and my kids love them,. They are perfect for adding to party bags.
Great Starter Pack
Good way to start a collection, plenty of choice, and just the thing for little boys who are getting into cars.
Gift but he loved them
Bought as a birthday gift for a 4 year old who loved them. Click & collect service is brilliant.
Great value
essential to keep up with your kids hotwheels adventures
Great value
Great value for money
Great cars - colourful, strong and well made. Good for any child who collects cars
These are really nice cars, my grandson loves then. Makes present buying easy when you can build up a collection of these cars. Good price also.
Good fun.
I have been buying Hot Wheels for various grandchildren for ages. The wheels always run freely and the cars are sturdy and strong but without any sharp edges or places which little fingers can access.and be damaged.
great buy
my sons love these, and are a perfect size for car play mat