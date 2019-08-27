Hartleys Orange Jelly 135G

Try this!
Make up to 1/2 pint with boiling water, then make up to 3/4 pint with Orange Tropicana with bits. - yummy! - Especially with Nature's finest in it. ey5820
Glucose-Fructose Syrup, Sugar, Water, Pork Gelatine, Acid: Citric Acid, Acidity Regulator: Sodium Citrates, Acid: Acetic Acid, Colours: Curcumin, Carmine, Beta Carotene, Flavouring
Store in a cool dry place.
Made in England
135g ℮
|Typical Values
|Per 100g as sold
|Per serving*
|Energy
|1258 kJ
|425 kJ
|-
|296 kcal
|100 kcal
|Fat
|0.0g
|0.0g
|of which saturates
|0.0g
|0.0g
|Carbohydrate
|68.5g
|23.0g
|of which sugars
|57.4g
|19.0g
|Protein
|5.5g
|2.0g
|Salt
|0.50g
|0.18g
|* One serving is equal to 1/4 of made up jelly (142g)
|-
|-
