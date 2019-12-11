Hartleys Blackcurrant Jelly 135G

Product Description
- To enter the wibbly wobbly world of Hartley's Jelly visit... www.hartleysjelly.co.uk
- Fat free
- No artificial colours
- Pack size: 135g
Information
Ingredients
Glucose-Fructose Syrup, Sugar, Water, Pork Gelatine, Colour (Anthocyanins), Citric Acid, Acidity Regulator (Sodium Citrate), Flavouring, Acetic Acid
Storage
Store in a cool dry place.
Preparation and Usage
- It's easy to make!
- 1 For best results separate into cubes and place into a jug/bowl.
- 2 Add 1/2 pint (285 ml) of boiling water and stir until dissolved.
- 3 Add 1/2 pint (285 ml) of cold water, stir then pour into mould/serving dish.
- 4 Allow to cool, then refrigerate to set.
- NB: adding fresh pineapple, kiwi or papaya fruit will prevent jelly from setting.
Additives
- Free From Artificial Colours
Name and address
- Hain Daniels Group,
- 4 Killingbeck Drive York Road,
- Leeds,
- LS14 6UF.
Return to
- Careline 0800 022 4339
Net Contents
135g ℮
Nutrition
|Typical Values
|Per 100g as sold
|Per serving*
|Energy
|1258kJ
|425kJ
|-
|296kcal
|100kcal
|Fat
|0.0g
|0.0g
|of which saturates
|0.0g
|0.0g
|Carbohydrate
|68.5g
|23.0g
|of which sugars
|57.4g
|19.0g
|Protein
|5.5g
|2.0g
|Salt
|0.4g
|0.0g
|* One serving is equal to 1/4 of made up jelly (142g)
|-
|-
