Hartleys Blackcurrant Jelly 135G

Hartleys Blackcurrant Jelly 135G
£ 0.55
£0.41/100g

Product Description

  • To enter the wibbly wobbly world of Hartley's Jelly visit... www.hartleysjelly.co.uk
  • Fat free
  • No artificial colours
  • Pack size: 135g
Information

Ingredients

Glucose-Fructose Syrup, Sugar, Water, Pork Gelatine, Colour (Anthocyanins), Citric Acid, Acidity Regulator (Sodium Citrate), Flavouring, Acetic Acid

Storage

Store in a cool dry place.

Preparation and Usage

  • It's easy to make!
  • 1 For best results separate into cubes and place into a jug/bowl.
  • 2 Add 1/2 pint (285 ml) of boiling water and stir until dissolved.
  • 3 Add 1/2 pint (285 ml) of cold water, stir then pour into mould/serving dish.
  • 4 Allow to cool, then refrigerate to set.
  • NB: adding fresh pineapple, kiwi or papaya fruit will prevent jelly from setting.

Additives

  • Free From Artificial Colours

Name and address

  • Hain Daniels Group,
  • 4 Killingbeck Drive York Road,
  • Leeds,
  • LS14 6UF.

  • Careline 0800 022 4339

Net Contents

135g ℮

Nutrition

Typical ValuesPer 100g as soldPer serving*
Energy 1258kJ425kJ
-296kcal100kcal
Fat 0.0g0.0g
of which saturates 0.0g0.0g
Carbohydrate 68.5g23.0g
of which sugars 57.4g19.0g
Protein 5.5g2.0g
Salt 0.4g0.0g
* One serving is equal to 1/4 of made up jelly (142g)--

