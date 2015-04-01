By browsing this site you accept cookies used to improve and personalise our services and marketing, and for social activity. Read our privacy policy for more about what we do with your data, as well as your rights and choices – including how to manage cookies.
Search with a list of items 

Garnier Body Repair Anti-Dry Lotion 400Ml

5(3)Write a review
image 1 of Garnier Body Repair Anti-Dry Lotion 400Ml
£ 6.00
£1.50/100ml

Product Description

  • Body Repair Body Lotion Dry Rough Skin
  • Nourish your skin with the body repair milk for extra dry skin
  • Enriched formula with maple sap, shea butter & glycerine to hydrate skin
  • 400ml bottle of dermatologically tested body repair milk
  • When skin is extra-dry and feels tight and rough, Garnier takes care of you with:
  • Body Repair Anti-Dryness Lotion
  • Anti-tightness, anti-roughness
  • Extra-dry skin formula with:
  • Maple Sap
  • Known for its soothing properties
  • The formula intensively nourishes the skin with moisture and soothes skin from discomfort and tightness. Rough areas feel smoothed and the skin is protected from feeling dry.
  • Soft, comfortable texture
  • For easy application, fast absorption and non-sticky feeling.
  • Results
  • Soothed and hydrated skin that feels supple and soft for up to 24H
  • Immediately: 95% of women feel the sensation of discomfort is soothed*
  • After 24 Hours: 100% of women feel skin is nourished, more comfortable*
  • Skin's roughness feels reduced**
  • *Consumer test on 41 women.
  • **Clinical scoring on 41 women.
  • Maple sap formula
  • Anti-tightness, anti-roughness
  • Fast-absorbing
  • Non-greasy, non-sticky
  • Dermatologically tested
  • Pack size: 400ML

Information

Ingredients

Aqua/Water, Paraffinum Liquidum / Mineral Oil, Glycerin, Cyclopentasiloxane, Elaeis Guineensis / Palm Oil, Petrolatum, Butyrospermum Parkii / Shea Butter, Cetearyl Alcohol, Aluminum Starch, Octenylsuccinate, Acer Saccharinum/Sugar Maple Extract, Allantoin, Coco-Glucoside, Ammonium Polyacryloyldimethyl Taurate, Xanthan Gum, Disodium EDTA, Imidazolidinyl Urea, Methylparaben, Butylparaben, BHT, Parfum / Fragrance

Produce of

Made in Poland

Preparation and Usage

  • Usage recommendation: Do not apply on face.

Warnings

  • In case of eye contact, rinse them immediately and thoroughly.

Name and address

  • Garnier,
  • London,
  • W6 8AZ.

Return to

  • For expert advice, please contact:
  • Garnier Customer Careline
  • 0800 0854 375 (UK), 1800 818 675 (ROI)
  • Garnier,
  • London,
  • W6 8AZ.
  • www.garnier.co.uk
  • www.garnier.com

Net Contents

400ml ℮

Safety information

View more safety information

In case of eye contact, rinse them immediately and thoroughly.

Using Product Information

While every care has been taken to ensure product information is correct, food products are constantly being reformulated, so ingredients, nutrition content, dietary and allergens may change. You should always read the product label and not rely solely on the information provided on the website.

If you have any queries, or you'd like advice on any Tesco brand products, please contact Tesco Customer Services, or the product manufacturer if not a Tesco brand product.

Although product information is regularly updated, Tesco is unable to accept liability for any incorrect information. This does not affect your statutory rights.

This information is supplied for personal use only, and may not be reproduced in any way without the prior consent of Tesco Stores Limited nor without due acknowledgement.

Tesco © Copyright 2020

3 Reviews

Average of 5 stars

Help other customers like you

Great Product

5 stars

This is a great overall moisturiser at a good price. Would recommend for dry skin.

great value

5 stars

A must bargain for dry skin feels so soft no need to spend a fortune.

worth buy

5 stars

Great stuff for this cold. Will recommend this to anyone

Usually bought next

Johnson's Baby Cotton Buds 200 Pieces

£ 1.00
£0.01/each

Original Source Lemon & Tea Tree Shower Gel 250Ml

£ 2.00
£0.80/100ml

Garnier Body Tonic Hydrating Lotion 400Ml

£ 6.00
£1.50/100ml

Garnier Skin Naturals Hand Repair Restoring Cream 100Ml

£ 3.95
£3.95/100ml
Checkout
Products you add to your basket will appear here