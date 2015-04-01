Garnier Body Repair Anti-Dry Lotion 400Ml

Great Product
This is a great overall moisturiser at a good price. Would recommend for dry skin.
great value
A must bargain for dry skin feels so soft no need to spend a fortune.
worth buy
Great stuff for this cold. Will recommend this to anyone
Aqua/Water, Paraffinum Liquidum / Mineral Oil, Glycerin, Cyclopentasiloxane, Elaeis Guineensis / Palm Oil, Petrolatum, Butyrospermum Parkii / Shea Butter, Cetearyl Alcohol, Aluminum Starch, Octenylsuccinate, Acer Saccharinum/Sugar Maple Extract, Allantoin, Coco-Glucoside, Ammonium Polyacryloyldimethyl Taurate, Xanthan Gum, Disodium EDTA, Imidazolidinyl Urea, Methylparaben, Butylparaben, BHT, Parfum / Fragrance
Made in Poland
400ml ℮
In case of eye contact, rinse them immediately and thoroughly.
