Tesco Organic Beef Ribeye Steak

Typical values per 100g: Energy 1052kJ / 253kcal
Product Description
- Beef ribeye steak.
- For more information about our strict welfare and quality standards visit tescoplc.com
- Organic British Beef Ribeye Steak
- Organically reared and naturally marbled for a fuller flavor
- From organic farms
- Organically reared and natural marbled for a fuller flavour
- Freshness & quality
Information
Storage
Suitable for home freezing. Ideally freeze as soon as possible after purchase but always by 'use by' date shown. Not suitable for cooking from frozen. Once defrosted use on the same day and do not refreeze. Follow the preparation guidelines above. Keep refrigerated.
Cooking Instructions
Shallow Fry
Instructions: Remove steak from all packaging, allow steak to rest for 20 minutes at room temperature before cooking.
Rub or brush steak with a little oil and season with salt and pepper. Heat a heavy based frying pan over high heat for 2-3 minutes until smoking. Place steak in the dry pan and cook over a high heat for 1 minute each side. Reduce heat to medium and continue to cook for a further 1 minute each side (rare). 2 minutes each side (medium) or 3 minutes each side (well done). Allow steak to rest for 5 minutes before serving. These instructions are given as guidelines only as steak thickness will vary slightly.
Produce of
Packed in the U.K., Origin U.K., Scotland
Preparation and Usage
- Tips
- Add a knob of butter to the pan during cooking for extra flavour. Get the pan smoking hot for the last 2 minutes of cook time to get the ribeye fat beautifully crispy releasing its full flavour.
- Important
- Not suitable for microwave cooking. Not suitable for cooking from frozen. Tesco recommends all meat product are cooked thoroughly. If cooked rare there is a small risk that harmful bacteria may be present.
- Defrost thoroughly for a minimum of 12 hours in the refrigerator. Once defrosted use on the same day and do not refreeze. Follow the preparation guidelines above.
Number of uses
This pack contains 1 serving
Warnings
- Caution
- Always wash hands, surfaces and utensils thoroughly after contact with raw meat.
Name and address
- Produced for:
- Tesco Stores Ltd.,
- Welwyn Garden City,
- AL7 1GA,
- U.K.
- Tesco Ireland Ltd.,
Return to
- Tesco Stores Ltd.,
- Welwyn Garden City,
- AL7 1GA,
- U.K.
- Tesco Ireland Ltd.,
- Gresham House,
- Marine Road,
- Dun Laoghaire,
- Co. Dublin.
Nutrition
|Typical Values
|Per 100g
|One typical steak (250g)
|Energy
|1052kJ / 253kcal
|2631kJ / 634kcal
|Fat
|19.8g
|49.5g
|Saturates
|7.5g
|18.8g
|Carbohydrate
|0g
|0g
|Sugars
|0g
|0g
|Fibre
|0g
|0g
|Protein
|18.8g
|47.0g
|Salt
|0.1g
|0.3g
|* Reference intake of an average adult (8400 kJ / 2000 kcal)
|As sold
Safety information
Caution Always wash hands, surfaces and utensils thoroughly after contact with raw meat.
