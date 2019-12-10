By browsing this site you accept cookies used to improve and personalise our services and marketing, and for social activity. Read our privacy policy for more about what we do with your data, as well as your rights and choices – including how to manage cookies.
Jose Cuervo Gold Tequila 50Cl

Jose Cuervo Gold Tequila 50Cl
Product Description

  • Reposado Tequila
  • Since 1795 our tequila has been made in only one way. And in only one place.
  • At Jose Cuervo's Distillery La Rojeña, we honour our founder's legacy. This Tequila uses the finest blue agave and is rested in white American oak.
  • Best enjoyed as a chilled shot.
  • José Antonio de Cuervo
  • From the agave I will gain my strength and to my land it will be returned.
  • Made with blue agave
  • A family owned company for 10 generations
  • Highest quality blue agave
  • Oldest distillery in Latin America
  • Recipient of more gold medal awards than any other tequila
  • Pack size: 50cl

Information

Alcohol Units

19

ABV

38% vol

Country

Mexico

Alcohol Type

Spirits

Storage Type

Ambient

Produce of

Product of Mexico

Recycling info

Bottle. Recyclable

Name and address

  • "La Rojena",
  • Jose Cuervo No. 73,
  • Col. Centro,
  • Tequila,
  • Jalisco,
  • C.P. 46400,

Return to

  • Proximo Spirits UK Ltd,
  • 80 Coleman Street,
  • London,
  • EC2R 5BJ.
  • www.cuervo.com

Lower age limit

18 Years

Net Contents

50cl ℮

Using Product Information

While every care has been taken to ensure product information is correct, food products are constantly being reformulated, so ingredients, nutrition content, dietary and allergens may change. You should always read the product label and not rely solely on the information provided on the website.

If you have any queries, or you'd like advice on any Tesco brand products, please contact Tesco Customer Services, or the product manufacturer if not a Tesco brand product.

Although product information is regularly updated, Tesco is unable to accept liability for any incorrect information. This does not affect your statutory rights.

This information is supplied for personal use only, and may not be reproduced in any way without the prior consent of Tesco Stores Limited nor without due acknowledgement.

Tesco © Copyright 2019

