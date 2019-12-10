Jose Cuervo Gold Tequila 50Cl
Product Description
- Reposado Tequila
- Since 1795 our tequila has been made in only one way. And in only one place.
- At Jose Cuervo's Distillery La Rojeña, we honour our founder's legacy. This Tequila uses the finest blue agave and is rested in white American oak.
- Best enjoyed as a chilled shot.
- José Antonio de Cuervo
- From the agave I will gain my strength and to my land it will be returned.
- Made with blue agave
- A family owned company for 10 generations
- Highest quality blue agave
- Oldest distillery in Latin America
- Recipient of more gold medal awards than any other tequila
- Pack size: 50cl
Information
Alcohol Units
19
ABV
38% vol
Country
Mexico
Alcohol Type
Spirits
Storage Type
Ambient
Produce of
Product of Mexico
Recycling info
Bottle. Recyclable
Name and address
- "La Rojena",
- Jose Cuervo No. 73,
- Col. Centro,
- Tequila,
- Jalisco,
- C.P. 46400,
Return to
- Proximo Spirits UK Ltd,
- 80 Coleman Street,
- London,
- EC2R 5BJ.
- www.cuervo.com
Lower age limit
18 Years
Net Contents
50cl ℮
