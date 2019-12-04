Aquarian Goldfish Flake Food 50G

Product Description
- A complete, balanced diet for goldfish and fancy goldfish.
- The formula of AQUARIAN Complete Nutrition Goldfish Food Flakes is specially created to provide a complete diet for goldfish and fancy goldfish. AQUARIAN Goldfish Food Flakes are high in Vitamin C and Vitamin E to help your goldfish maintain good health. This fish food formula is a complete diet to meet the nutritional requirements of all types of goldfish, including Shubunkins, Lionheads and Fantails, and is scientifically proven to help you have healthy and lively fish. Additionally, these fish food flakes are suitable for small pond fish as well as aquarium goldfish.
- AQUARIAN Complete Nutrition Fish Food is formulated for all tropical and community fish including a variety of popular fish such as Cichlids, Goldfish, Tetra Fish, Betta Fish, Angelfish and more with high quality ingredients fish love such as algae, shrimp, worms and more.
- At Aquarian, we understand the simple joys and relaxation of fishkeeping. For over 40 years Aquarian has supported families to provide the right care for their fish with a range of complete fish foods and water treatments. Care for your fish, both inside and out.
- Contains one (1) AQUARIAN Complete Nutrition, Aquarium Goldfish Food Flakes, 50g Container
- Made with a nutrient-rich blend to provide goldfish with a complete diet
- High in vitamins C & E to support a healthy immune system and includes high quality protein sources to help support optimal growth
- Goldfish food contains key nutrients found in their natural diet
- Feed up to twice a day the amount of food your fish will consume within five minutes
- Pack size: 50G
Information
Ingredients
Fish and Fish Derivatives, Cereals, Oils and Fats, Vegetables, Derivatives of Vegetable Origin, Minerals, Fruit, Yeasts, Algae
Storage
Store in a cool dry place.Best before date, batch number, factory identification number: see bottom of pot.
Produce of
Made in the UK
Preparation and Usage
- Open Carefully: Hold firmly on a flat surface and carefully peel back the foil
- Feeding instructions: Feed 2 times a day as a complete diet for goldfish. Only feed as mush as they can eat within 5 minutes. Remove any uneaten flakes.
Name and address
- GB: Mars Petcare UK,
- PO Box 9346,
- Melton Mowbray,
- LE13 9DR.
- IRL: Mars Ireland,
- PO Box 3856,
Return to
- GB: Mars Petcare UK,
- PO Box 9346,
- Melton Mowbray,
- LE13 9DR.
- 0800 738 800
- IRL: Mars Ireland Consumer Care,
- PO Box 3856,
- Dublin 4.
- 1890 812 315
Net Contents
50g ℮
Nutrition
|Typical Values
|Analytical constituents (%):
|Protein:
|34
|Fat content:
|11.6
|Inorganic matter:
|11.2
|Crude fibres:
|0.6
|Vitamin A:
|43900 IU
|Vitamin D:
|3200 IU
|Vitamin C:
|457 mg
|Vitamin E:
|381 mg
|Calcium iodate anhydrous:
|0.35 mg
|Cupric chelate of amino acid hydrate:
|0.7 mg
|Cupric sulphate pentahydrate:
|0.7 mg
|Ferrous chelate of amino acid hydrate:
|14.1 mg
|Ferrous sulphate monohydrate:
|7 mg
|Lutein:
|28.3 mg
|Manganese chelate of amino acid hydrate:
|3.8 mg
|Manganous sulphate monohydrate:
|4.5 mg
|Selenium selenite:
|0.09 mg
|Sodium molybdate dihydrate:
|0.02 mg
|Zinc sulphate monohydrate:
|34.9 mg
|Zinc oxide:
|4.5 mg
|Additives per kg:
|-
|Antioxidants; Nutritional additives:
|-
