Aquarian Tropical Fish Flakes 50G

Product Description
- A complete, balanced diet for tropical fish.
- Feed your tropical fish a diet that is specially formulated to help promote healthy growth, color and vitality with AQUARIAN Tropical Fish Flakes Fish Food. AQUARIAN Tropical Fish Flakes Fish Food is a complete diet ideal for all types of tropical fish including Tetras, Angelfish, Discus, Barbs and Guppies. These nutrient-rich tropical fish food flakes offer a complete diet that helps your tropical fish stay active and healthy. Formulated with Vitamin C, Vitamin E, these tasty fish flakes will keep your tropical fish in good health. Feed twice a day, and provide only as much as your fish will eat within five minutes.
- AQUARIAN Complete Nutrition Fish Food is formulated for all tropical and community fish including a variety of popular fish such as Cichlids, Goldfish, Tetra Fish, Betta Fish, Angelfish and more with high quality ingredients fish love such as algae, shrimp, worms and more.
- At Aquarian, we understand the simple joys and relaxation of fishkeeping. For over 40 years Aquarian has supported families to provide the right care for their fish with a range of complete fish foods and water treatments. Care for your fish, both inside and out.
- Contains one (1) AQUARIAN Complete Nutrition, Aquarium Tropical Fish Food Flakes, 50g Container
- Made with a nutrient-rich blend for a complete and balanced diet for all tropical community fish
- High in vitamins C & E to support a healthy immune system and includes high quality protein sources to support optimal growth
- Tropical food contains key nutrients found in their natural diet to promote active, bright and healthy fish
- Feed up to twice a day the amount of food your fish will consume in five minutes
- Pack size: 50G
Information
Ingredients
Fish and Fish Derivatives, Cereals, Oils and Fats, Vegetables (including 0.8% Beetroot), Derivatives of Vegetable Origin, Minerals, Fruit, Yeasts, Algae
Storage
Store in a cool and dry place.Best before date, batch number, factory identification number: see bottom of pot.
Produce of
Made in the UK
Preparation and Usage
- Open Carefully: Hold firmly on a flat surface and carefully peel back the foil
- Feeding instructions: Feed 2 times a day as a complete diet for tropical fish. Only feed as much as they can eat within 5 minutes. Remove any uneaten flakes.
Name and address
- GB: Mars Petcare UK,
- PO Box 9346,
- Melton Mowbray,
- LE13 9BR.
- IRL: Mars Ireland,
- PO Box 3856,
Return to
- GB: Mars Petcare UK,
- PO Box 9346,
- Melton Mowbray,
- LE13 9BR.
- 0800 738 800
- IRL: Mars Ireland Consumer Care,
- PO Box 3856,
- Dublin 4.
- 1890 812 315
Net Contents
50g ℮
Nutrition
|Typical Values
|Analytical contituents (%):
|Protein:
|35
|Fat content:
|11.9
|Inorganic matter:
|11.4
|Crude fibres:
|1
|Vitamin A:
|43900 IU
|Vitamin D:
|3200 IU
|Vitamin C:
|457 mg
|Vitamin E:
|381 mg
|Calcium iodate anhydrous:
|0.35 mg
|Cupric chelate of amino acid hydrate:
|0.7 mg
|Cupric sulphate pentahydrate:
|0.7 mg
|Ferrous chelate of amino acid hydrate:
|14.1 mg
|Ferrous sulphate monohydrate:
|7 mg
|Manganese chelate of amino acid hydrate:
|3.8 mg
|Manganous sulphate monohydrate:
|4.5 mg
|Selenium selenite:
|0.09 mg
|Sodium molybdate dihydrate:
|0.02 mg
|Zinc sulphate monohydrate:
|34.9 mg
|Zinc oxide:
|4.5 mg
|Additives per kg:
|-
|Antioxidants
|-
|Nutritional additives:
|-
