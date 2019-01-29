Tesco Low Fat Rice Pudding 400G

Just as good as leading brand
Love this. Just as good and tasty as the leading brand.
good value low fat dessert
creamy taste
Typical values per 100g: Energy 323kJ / 76kcal
Skimmed Milk, Water, Whole Milk, Rice (9%), Sugar, Dextrose, Whey Powder (Milk), Flavouring, Acidity Regulator (Disodium Phosphate).
Store in a cool dry place. Once opened, transfer unused contents into a non-metallic container, cover and refrigerate. Consume within X days. Once opened, consume within 2 days.
Microwave
Instructions: Microwave: 800W / 900W 4 / 3 1/2 mins
Empty contents into a non-metallic container, cover and vent. Heat on full power for 2 minutes 30 seconds (800W) / 2 minutes (900W), stir then heat on full power for another 30 seconds (800W/900W). Leave to stand for 1 minute after heating. Stir before serving.
Hob
Instructions: Time: 4-5 min
Empty contents into a saucepan.
Heat gently for 4-5 minutes, stirring occasionally.
Do not allow to boil.
Produced in Belgium
Can be served hot or cold. Shake well before opening.
2 Servings
Can. Metal widely recycled Label. Paper widely recycled
400g e
|Typical Values
|Per 100g
|1/2 of a can (200g)
|Energy
|323kJ / 76kcal
|646kJ / 152kcal
|Fat
|0.8g
|1.6g
|Saturates
|0.4g
|0.8g
|Carbohydrate
|14.4g
|28.8g
|Sugars
|7.0g
|14.0g
|Fibre
|0.1g
|0.2g
|Protein
|2.8g
|5.6g
|Salt
|0.1g
|0.2g
|Calcium
|87mg (11%NRV)
|174mg (22%NRV)
|* Reference intake of an average adult (8400 kJ / 2000 kcal)
|-
|-
|As sold
|-
|-
