Tesco Low Fat Rice Pudding 400G

Tesco Low Fat Rice Pudding 400G
£ 0.55
£0.14/100g
1/2 of a can
  • Energy646kJ 152kcal
    8%
  • Fat1.6g
    2%
  • Saturates0.8g
    4%
  • Sugars14.0g
    16%
  • Salt0.2g
    3%

of the reference intake*
Typical values per 100g: Energy 323kJ / 76kcal

Product Description

  • Reduced fat cooked rice in sweetened milk.
  • LIGHT & SWEET Made with creamy milk and plump rice
  • Pack size: 400g

Information

Ingredients

Skimmed Milk, Water, Whole Milk, Rice (9%), Sugar, Dextrose, Whey Powder (Milk), Flavouring, Acidity Regulator (Disodium Phosphate).

Allergy Information

  • For allergens, see ingredients in bold.

Storage

Store in a cool dry place. Once opened, transfer unused contents into a non-metallic container, cover and refrigerate. Consume within X days. Once opened, consume within 2 days.

Cooking Instructions

Microwave

Instructions: Microwave: 800W / 900W 4 / 3 1/2 mins
Empty contents into a non-metallic container, cover and vent. Heat on full power for 2 minutes 30 seconds (800W) / 2 minutes (900W), stir then heat on full power for another 30 seconds (800W/900W). Leave to stand for 1 minute after heating. Stir before serving.

Hob
Instructions: Time: 4-5 min
Empty contents into a saucepan.
Heat gently for 4-5 minutes, stirring occasionally.
Do not allow to boil.

Produce of

Produced in Belgium

Preparation and Usage

  • Can be served hot or cold. Shake well before opening.

Number of uses

2 Servings

Recycling info

Can. Metal widely recycled Label. Paper widely recycled

Return to

  • Tesco Stores Ltd.,
  • Welwyn Garden City AL7 1GA,
  • U.K

Net Contents

400g e

Nutrition

Typical ValuesPer 100g1/2 of a can (200g)
Energy323kJ / 76kcal646kJ / 152kcal
Fat0.8g1.6g
Saturates0.4g0.8g
Carbohydrate14.4g28.8g
Sugars7.0g14.0g
Fibre0.1g0.2g
Protein2.8g5.6g
Salt0.1g0.2g
Calcium87mg (11%NRV)174mg (22%NRV)
* Reference intake of an average adult (8400 kJ / 2000 kcal)--
As sold--

Using Product Information

While every care has been taken to ensure product information is correct, food products are constantly being reformulated, so ingredients, nutrition content, dietary and allergens may change. You should always read the product label and not rely solely on the information provided on the website.

If you have any queries, or you'd like advice on any Tesco brand products, please contact Tesco Customer Services, or the product manufacturer if not a Tesco brand product.

Although product information is regularly updated, Tesco is unable to accept liability for any incorrect information. This does not affect your statutory rights.

This information is supplied for personal use only, and may not be reproduced in any way without the prior consent of Tesco Stores Limited nor without due acknowledgement.

Tesco © Copyright 2019

2 Reviews

Average of 5 stars

Just as good as leading brand

5 stars

Love this. Just as good and tasty as the leading brand.

good value low fat dessert

5 stars

creamy taste

