John West Tuna With A Twist Tomato & Herb Pouch 85G

Product Description
- Tuna with an Oven Dried Tomato & Herb Dressing
- At John West we've brought together the best wild fish and the finest savoury dressings so you can turn any snack or light meal into something a lot more exciting.
- Naturally high in protein
- Low saturated fat
- No artificial colours, flavours or preservatives
- Pack size: 85g
Information
Ingredients
Skipjack Tuna (62%) (caught in the Western Pacific Ocean), Water, Sunflower Oil, Dried Tomatoes (5%), Spirit Vinegar, Coriander Leaves, Spring Onion, Onion, Sugar, Garlic, Modified Tapioca Starch, Parsley, Salt, Mustard Powder, Thickener: Xanthan Gum, Black Pepper
Allergy Information
- Contains: Fish, Mustard
Produce of
Produced in Thailand
Additives
- Free From Artificial Colours
- Free From Artificial Flavours
- Free From Artificial Preservatives
Name and address
- Produced for:
- John West Foods Ltd,
- Liverpool,
- L3 1BP,
- UK.
Return to
Net Contents
85g ℮
Nutrition
|Typical Values
|Per 100g
|Per Pouch (85g)
|Energy
|560 kJ
|476 kJ
|-
|134 kcal
|114 kcal
|Fat
|5.5g
|4.7g
|(of which saturates)
|0.7g
|0.6g
|Carbohydrate
|2.0g
|1.7g
|(of which sugars)
|2.0g
|1.7g
|Fibre
|2.0g
|1.7g
|Protein
|18.0g
|15.0g
|Salt
|1.0g
|0.9g
