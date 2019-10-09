By browsing this site you accept cookies used to improve and personalise our services and marketing, and for social activity. Read our privacy policy for more about what we do with your data, as well as your rights and choices – including how to manage cookies.
John West Tuna With A Twist Lime & Black Pepper 85G

Product Description

  • Tuna with a Lime & Black Pepper Dressing
  • Track your can
  • 100% Traceable
  • john-west.com
  • At John West, we've brought together the best wild fish and the finest savoury dressings so you can turn any snack or light meal into something a lot more exciting.
  • Naturally high in protein
  • Low saturated fat
  • No artificial colours, flavours or preservatives
  • Pack size: 85g
Information

Ingredients

Skipjack Tuna (62%) (caught in the Western Pacific Ocean), Water, Sunflower Oil, Spirit Vinegar, Sugar, Modified Tapioca Starch, Black Pepper, Salt, Garlic, Mustard Powder, Lime Juice Powder, Thickener: Xanthan Gum, Natural Lime Flavouring

Allergy Information

  • Contains: Mustard

Produce of

Produced in Thailand

Additives

  • Free From Artificial Colours
  • Free From Artificial Flavours
  • Free From Artificial Preservatives

Name and address

  • Produced for:
  • John West Foods Ltd,
  • Liverpool,
  • L3 1BP,
  • UK.

Return to

  • Drop us a line at: ahoy-there@john-west.com
  • www.john-west.com
Net Contents

85g ℮

Nutrition

Typical ValuesPer 100gPer Pouch (85g)
Energy660 kJ561 kJ
-158 kcal134 kcal
Fat8.2g7.0g
(of which saturates)1.4g1.2g
Carbohydrate2.0g1.7g
(of which sugars)2.0g1.7g
Fibre2.1g1.8g
Protein18.0g15.0g
Salt1.0g0.9g

1 Review

Average of 5 stars

Great price, the taste is lovely an refreshing

5 stars

