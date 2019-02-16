By browsing this site you accept cookies used to improve and personalise our services and marketing, and for social activity. Read our privacy policy for more about what we do with your data, as well as your rights and choices – including how to manage cookies.
Oral-B Satin Tape 25M

Oral-B Satin Tape 25M
  • Oral-B Satin Tape dental floss is made of a silky ribbon-like floss that wraps comfortably around fingers and slides smoothly between teeth and below the gum line for a more elegant experience. Oral-B Satin Tape’s 2-layered design effectively removes plaque and food particles to help prevent cavities and gum problems, offering a simple and easy way to greatly improve the health of your teeth and gums. The floss is easy to insert and handle to help you reach even the tightest spots, lets you know it’s working by adding a burst of mint freshness and is gentle on gums and fingers for your comfort.
  • Flossing action for a fresh clean feeling
  • Burst of freshness
  • Wide satin-like ribbon
  • Comfort Grip
  • Mint flavor
  • Pack size: 25M

Information

Produce of

Mexico

Preparation and Usage

  • Wind 5 centimeter of floss around your middle fingers. Gently glide floss between teeth to the gum line. Curve the floss to contact as much of the tooth as possible. Gently move the floss up and down. Use a fresh section of the floss for each tooth.  Used morning or evening after brushing your teeth, Oral-B Floss helps your gums and teeth stay healthy.

Warnings

  • Keep out of reach of children.

Name and address

  • Procter & Gamble,
  • Weybridge,
  • Surrey KT13 OXP,
  • UK

Return to

  • Procter & Gamble UK,
  • Weybridge,
  • Surrey,
  • KT13 0XP,
  • UK
  • 0800 731 1792
  • Question? Give us a ring or send us a mail.

Net Contents

25 ℮

Safety information

This product is a lifesaver!

5 stars

I&#39;ve been having issues with my gums recently because my wisdom teeth are coming through, and I&#39;ve found it hard to clean my teeth/gums because of this often suffering with sore, sometimes bleeding, gums. But since using this floss it has made it much easier to maintain hygiene, and the fresh minty taste is a nice touch! It&#39;s very comfortable to use and I can really get to my wisdom teeth right at the back of my mouth! I&#39;ve only used this for three days and I have little to no bleeding from the gums!

Problem of different width tapes

4 stars

Some Oral B Satin Tape is wider than other examples of the same product. The narrower version is much more difficult to grip. I cannot find any way of distinguishing the two products when purchasing. It would be very helpful to know how to do this.

Can’t floss my teeth without this product!

5 stars

I have really struggled to be a consistent flosser of teeth because I really dislike the feel of normal dental floss. However since using Oral-B dental satin tape I have flossed regularly. The ribbon like tape slips easily between your teeth with a pleasing minty ‘taste’. So if you are having trouble setting up a flossing routine give this satin tape a try.

