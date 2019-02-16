Oral-B Satin Tape 25M

This product is a lifesaver!
I've been having issues with my gums recently because my wisdom teeth are coming through, and I've found it hard to clean my teeth/gums because of this often suffering with sore, sometimes bleeding, gums. But since using this floss it has made it much easier to maintain hygiene, and the fresh minty taste is a nice touch! It's very comfortable to use and I can really get to my wisdom teeth right at the back of my mouth! I've only used this for three days and I have little to no bleeding from the gums!
Problem of different width tapes
Some Oral B Satin Tape is wider than other examples of the same product. The narrower version is much more difficult to grip. I cannot find any way of distinguishing the two products when purchasing. It would be very helpful to know how to do this.
Can’t floss my teeth without this product!
I have really struggled to be a consistent flosser of teeth because I really dislike the feel of normal dental floss. However since using Oral-B dental satin tape I have flossed regularly. The ribbon like tape slips easily between your teeth with a pleasing minty ‘taste’. So if you are having trouble setting up a flossing routine give this satin tape a try.