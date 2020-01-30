Cif Original Cream 500Ml

Great Cleaner! 4 stars Review from unilever.com 30th January 2020 Hi bought the Cif Original Cream Cleaner to do a deep clean on my bath and I am impressed! It looks so much better than it did before and I'd use it again. I'll have to try it out to clean my hob, sink and tiles too. [This review was collected as part of a promotion.]

Great cleaning cream 4 stars Review from unilever.com 27th January 2020 I recieved this item and I am so happy that I did. Cleans surfaces and other areas with minimal scrubbing. I would recommend to friends and family. You only need to use a little bit so it does last a while. [This review was collected as part of a promotion.]

My go to, especially for sinks! 5 stars Review from unilever.com 24th January 2020 Have used this product countless times, mostly on my stainless steel sink, it always bringS it up lovely, getting rid of stains and making it feel really fresh. The taps are always gleaming too which makes all the difference. Would always recommend. A little goes a long way so it’s economical too. [This review was collected as part of a promotion.]

Good cleaner 4 stars Review from unilever.com 22nd January 2020 This has come in handy as I am currently moving out of a rented appartment at the moment. It does a great job at getting some of the grime off of the oven hobs etc. Unfortunatley not as thourough as a professional cleaner, however well worth the amount it costs. [This review was collected as part of a promotion.]

Brilliant product to use with great results 5 stars Review from unilever.com 22nd January 2020 A really good all round cleaning product for lots of jobs. Great in the bathroom, kitchen, outdoor furniture etc. Doesn't leave a residue or any nasty smells so great for kitchen surfaces and baking trays. Would definitely be buying again as it has so many uses and a great price. [This review was collected as part of a promotion.]

Old Time Favourite 5 stars Review from unilever.com 20th January 2020 This product has been around for a long time and has never failed. it can be used for all surfaces around the house whether bathroom kitchen etc. The only thing I found different with this product is that it is not as thick as it used to be many years ago, but apart from that a great product. [This review was collected as part of a promotion.]

Great cleaning product 4 stars Review from unilever.com 15th January 2020 Cif Original cleaner is a really good cleaning product. I have used this in the kitchen and bathroom. It works very well on tough stains and leaves the surfaces nice and clean. As well as this it smells lovely. [This review was collected as part of a promotion.]

Brilliant 5 stars Review from unilever.com 14th January 2020 I use this when I’m doing my deep cleaning in my bathroom and kitchen it’s brings everything up brilliantly and it’s great around Taps when the lime scale is tough I use on a small sponge and comes awa easily [This review was collected as part of a promotion.]

Love it 5 stars Review from unilever.com 14th January 2020 I love using Cif products. I used this product around my stainless steel kitchen sink and it cleans it so well. It really gets rid of bits of food stuck on the sink and make its clean and sparkly. I would buy this product again. [This review was collected as part of a promotion.]