By browsing this site you accept cookies used to improve and personalise our services and marketing, and for social activity. Read our privacy policy for more about what we do with your data, as well as your rights and choices – including how to manage cookies.
Search with a list of items 

Cif Original Cream 500Ml

4.5(146)Write a review
Cif Original Cream 500Ml
£ 1.00
£2.00/litre
  • Cif Cream Original multi-purpose cleaner with its ocean breeze scent is packed with millions of 100% natural cleaning particles. The particles in our Cif cleaning cream are made from a naturally occurring mineral and are not linked to the plastic microbeads that have the potential to contribute to microplastic marine litter. Cif cleaning products are 100% free of microplastic.
  • The formulation is better than ever providing 100% tough dirt removal and 100% shine on countless surfaces. And now thanks to its new texture dirt removal requires less rinsing. You will only need a tiny squirt to completely remove all kinds of dirt, even those that seem impossible to clean such as encrusted grease, grimy mud on trainers or dirty marks from walls.
  • Cif cream is a multi-purpose surface cleaner suitable for all rooms. It can be used as a kitchen cleaner to clean hob, sink and tiles, as well as a bathroom cream cleaner to clean bath, sink and tiles.
  • At Cif, we believe in revealing and protecting beauty for everyone to enjoy, every day. That’s why for over 50 years, Cif products have removed ugly dirt, without damage – providing you with beautiful results. We develop cleaning products that solve the problems you face, while caring for surfaces.
  • Cif Original Cream Cleaner a multi-purpose surface cleaner removes 100% of tough dirt for a beautifully clean finish on a range of surfaces
  • This surface cleaning cream is packed with millions of 100% natural cleaning particles
  • This Cif Original Cream Cleaner has unique ocean breeze fresh scent
  • New texture of our cleaning cream requires less rinsing with the same power
  • Cif Original Cream is a multi-purpose cleaner which can be used as a kitchen cleaner to clean the hob, sink and tiles
  • Cif Original Cream Cleaner contains no microplastic
  • Pack size: 0.5L

Information

Ingredients

<5% Anionic surfactants, Non ionic Surfactants, Soap, Perfume, Limonene, Benzisothiazolinone, Methylisothiazolinone, Phenoxyethanol, Linalool, Butylphenyl Methylpropional, Hexy Cinnamal

Storage

null

Produce of

United Kingdom

Preparation and Usage

  • Apply to surface using a damp cloth, then simply wipe over and gently rinse away.

Warnings

  • Causes serious eye irritation. Contains benzothiazolinone. May cause an allergic reaction. Do not use linoleum, leather and textile and avoid prolonged contact on painted wood and aluminium. For delicate surfaces and materials, any new/unusual type of usage, painted surfaces and aluminium, try on an inconspicuous area before, rinse immediately after use and avoid heavy rubbing. Suitable for vitro-ceramic (let the plate cool, cleaning thoroughly before reheating plate)
  • Keep out of the reach of children. If in eyes: Rinse cautiously with water for several minutes. Remove contact lenses if present and easy to do. Continue rinsing. If eye irritation persists: Get medical advice/attention
  • Causes serious eye irritation. Contains benzothiazolinone. May cause an allergic reaction. Do not use linoleum, leather and textile and avoid prolonged contact on painted wood and aluminium. For delicate surfaces and materials, any new/unusual type of usage, painted surfaces and aluminium, try on an inconspicuous area before, rinse immediately after use and avoid heavy rubbing. Suitable for vitro-ceramic (let the plate cool, cleaning thoroughly before reheating plate)

Name and address

  • Unilever UK Ltd,
  • Springfied Drive,
  • Leatherhead,
  • KT22 7GR.
  • Unilever Ireland Ltd,
  • 20 Riverwalk,

Net Contents

500 ℮

Safety information

View more safety information

Causes serious eye irritation. Contains benzothiazolinone. May cause an allergic reaction. Do not use linoleum, leather and textile and avoid prolonged contact on painted wood and aluminium. For delicate surfaces and materials, any new/unusual type of usage, painted surfaces and aluminium, try on an inconspicuous area before, rinse immediately after use and avoid heavy rubbing. Suitable for vitro-ceramic (let the plate cool, cleaning thoroughly before reheating plate) Keep out of the reach of children. If in eyes: Rinse cautiously with water for several minutes. Remove contact lenses if present and easy to do. Continue rinsing. If eye irritation persists: Get medical advice/attention Causes serious eye irritation. Contains benzothiazolinone. May cause an allergic reaction. Do not use linoleum, leather and textile and avoid prolonged contact on painted wood and aluminium. For delicate surfaces and materials, any new/unusual type of usage, painted surfaces and aluminium, try on an inconspicuous area before, rinse immediately after use and avoid heavy rubbing. Suitable for vitro-ceramic (let the plate cool, cleaning thoroughly before reheating plate)

Using Product Information

While every care has been taken to ensure product information is correct, food products are constantly being reformulated, so ingredients, nutrition content, dietary and allergens may change. You should always read the product label and not rely solely on the information provided on the website.

If you have any queries, or you'd like advice on any Tesco brand products, please contact Tesco Customer Services, or the product manufacturer if not a Tesco brand product.

Although product information is regularly updated, Tesco is unable to accept liability for any incorrect information. This does not affect your statutory rights.

This information is supplied for personal use only, and may not be reproduced in any way without the prior consent of Tesco Stores Limited nor without due acknowledgement.

Tesco © Copyright 2020

146 Reviews

Average of 4.7 stars

Help other customers like you

Great Cleaner!

4 stars

Hi bought the Cif Original Cream Cleaner to do a deep clean on my bath and I am impressed! It looks so much better than it did before and I'd use it again. I'll have to try it out to clean my hob, sink and tiles too. [This review was collected as part of a promotion.]

Great cleaning cream

4 stars

I recieved this item and I am so happy that I did. Cleans surfaces and other areas with minimal scrubbing. I would recommend to friends and family. You only need to use a little bit so it does last a while. [This review was collected as part of a promotion.]

My go to, especially for sinks!

5 stars

Have used this product countless times, mostly on my stainless steel sink, it always bringS it up lovely, getting rid of stains and making it feel really fresh. The taps are always gleaming too which makes all the difference. Would always recommend. A little goes a long way so it’s economical too. [This review was collected as part of a promotion.]

Good cleaner

4 stars

This has come in handy as I am currently moving out of a rented appartment at the moment. It does a great job at getting some of the grime off of the oven hobs etc. Unfortunatley not as thourough as a professional cleaner, however well worth the amount it costs. [This review was collected as part of a promotion.]

Brilliant product to use with great results

5 stars

A really good all round cleaning product for lots of jobs. Great in the bathroom, kitchen, outdoor furniture etc. Doesn't leave a residue or any nasty smells so great for kitchen surfaces and baking trays. Would definitely be buying again as it has so many uses and a great price. [This review was collected as part of a promotion.]

Old Time Favourite

5 stars

This product has been around for a long time and has never failed. it can be used for all surfaces around the house whether bathroom kitchen etc. The only thing I found different with this product is that it is not as thick as it used to be many years ago, but apart from that a great product. [This review was collected as part of a promotion.]

Great cleaning product

4 stars

Cif Original cleaner is a really good cleaning product. I have used this in the kitchen and bathroom. It works very well on tough stains and leaves the surfaces nice and clean. As well as this it smells lovely. [This review was collected as part of a promotion.]

Brilliant

5 stars

I use this when I’m doing my deep cleaning in my bathroom and kitchen it’s brings everything up brilliantly and it’s great around Taps when the lime scale is tough I use on a small sponge and comes awa easily [This review was collected as part of a promotion.]

Love it

5 stars

I love using Cif products. I used this product around my stainless steel kitchen sink and it cleans it so well. It really gets rid of bits of food stuck on the sink and make its clean and sparkly. I would buy this product again. [This review was collected as part of a promotion.]

Quick and easy cleaning

5 stars

The CIF cleaner has been a godsend for the kitchen and bathroom. It's great for cleaning all the grime and you don't need to leave it work for very long. I've also found it really helpful for cleaning the showerhead. The best thing about it is that it is relatively odourless giving you that clean look and feel without an antiseptic smell. The only negative is that you need to clean it off throughly to avoid streaks and marks but otherwise I'd definitely recommend it. [This review was collected as part of a promotion.]

1-10 of 146 reviews

Show 10 more reviews

Usually bought next

Tesco Thick Bleach 24 Hour Citrus750ml

Aldi Price Match

£ 0.39
£0.52/litre

Aldi Price Match

Viakal Bathroom Limescale Spray 500Ml

£ 1.50
£3.00/litre

Offer

Springforce Sponge Scourers 8 Pack

£ 0.40
£0.05/each

Fairy Original Washing Up Liquid 780Ml

£ 1.80
£2.31/litre

Offer

Checkout
Products you add to your basket will appear here