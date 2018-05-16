Laughing Cow Light Cheese Triangles 280G

Product Description
- Light Spread Cheese
- Tasty & Light: The Laughing Cow® Light triangles are soft and delicious as well as being reduced fat with 62% less fat than The Laughing Cow Original - with 25 kcals per triangle.
- With a dreamy creamy texture, the triangles are a brilliant snack with anything from crackers to celery.
- Individually sealed portions keep it fresher for longer
- Deliciously creamy, mild cheese spread
- Individually sealed portions keep it fresher for longer
- 25kcals per portions and 62% less fat than The Laughing Cow Original
- Source of calcium
- No artificial flavours, colours or preservatives added
- Suitable for vegetarians and during pregnancy
- Pack size: 280g
- Source of calcium
Information
Ingredients
Skimmed Milk (Water, Skimmed Milk Powder), Cheeses, Milk Protein, Emulsifying Salts: Polyphosphates, Triphosphates, Citric acid, Butter, Natural flavouring
Allergy Information
- Contains: Milk
Storage
Keep refrigerated after purchase
Name and address
- Fromageries BEL,
- B.P. 292 08,
- 75361 Paris Cedex 08,
- France.
Return to
- Fromageries BEL,
- B.P. 292 08,
- 75361 Paris Cedex 08,
- France.
Net Contents
280g
Nutrition
|Typical Values
|per 100g
|Per 17.5g portion:
|Energy
|620kJ
|108kJ
|147kcal
|25kcal
|Fat
|7g
|1.2g
|of which saturated fat
|4.7g
|0.8g
|Carbohydrate
|6g
|1.1g
|of which sugars
|6g
|1.1g
|Protein
|15g
|2.6g
|Salt
|1.5g
|0.26g
|Calcium
|480mg (60%*)
|84mg (11%*)
|*Reference Intake
|-
|-
Using Product Information
While every care has been taken to ensure product information is correct, food products are constantly being reformulated, so ingredients, nutrition content, dietary and allergens may change. You should always read the product label and not rely solely on the information provided on the website.
If you have any queries, or you'd like advice on any Tesco brand products, please contact Tesco Customer Services, or the product manufacturer if not a Tesco brand product.
Although product information is regularly updated, Tesco is unable to accept liability for any incorrect information. This does not affect your statutory rights.
This information is supplied for personal use only, and may not be reproduced in any way without the prior consent of Tesco Stores Limited nor without due acknowledgement.
Tesco © Copyright 2019