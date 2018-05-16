By browsing this site you accept cookies used to improve and personalise our services and marketing, and for social activity. Read our privacy policy for more about what we do with your data, as well as your rights and choices – including how to manage cookies.
Laughing Cow Light Cheese Triangles 280G

Laughing Cow Light Cheese Triangles 280G
Product Description

  • Light Spread Cheese
  • Tasty & Light: The Laughing Cow® Light triangles are soft and delicious as well as being reduced fat with 62% less fat than The Laughing Cow Original - with 25 kcals per triangle.
  • With a dreamy creamy texture, the triangles are a brilliant snack with anything from crackers to celery.
  • Individually sealed portions keep it fresher for longer
  • Deliciously creamy, mild cheese spread
  • 25kcals per portions and 62% less fat than The Laughing Cow Original
  • Source of calcium
  • No artificial flavours, colours or preservatives added
  • Suitable for vegetarians and during pregnancy
  • Pack size: 280g
Information

Ingredients

Skimmed Milk (Water, Skimmed Milk Powder), Cheeses, Milk Protein, Emulsifying Salts: Polyphosphates, Triphosphates, Citric acid, Butter, Natural flavouring

Allergy Information

  • Contains: Milk

Storage

Keep refrigerated after purchase

Name and address

  • Fromageries BEL,
  • B.P. 292 08,
  • 75361 Paris Cedex 08,
  • France.

Net Contents

280g

Nutrition

Typical Valuesper 100gPer 17.5g portion:
Energy 620kJ108kJ147kcal25kcal
Fat 7g1.2g
of which saturated fat4.7g0.8g
Carbohydrate 6g1.1g
of which sugars 6g1.1g
Protein 15g2.6g
Salt 1.5g0.26g
Calcium 480mg (60%*)84mg (11%*)
*Reference Intake--

Using Product Information

While every care has been taken to ensure product information is correct, food products are constantly being reformulated, so ingredients, nutrition content, dietary and allergens may change. You should always read the product label and not rely solely on the information provided on the website.

If you have any queries, or you'd like advice on any Tesco brand products, please contact Tesco Customer Services, or the product manufacturer if not a Tesco brand product.

Although product information is regularly updated, Tesco is unable to accept liability for any incorrect information. This does not affect your statutory rights.

This information is supplied for personal use only, and may not be reproduced in any way without the prior consent of Tesco Stores Limited nor without due acknowledgement.

