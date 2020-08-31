Baxters Vegetarian Country Garden Soup 400G

This was a tasty soup & good value although only j
This was a tasty soup & good value although only just barely enough for two portions
A tasty, light soup rich in vegetables - yummy!.
One of Baxter's best soups. It is ideal for warmer days, light and very tasty. A bit on the pricey side for the size but buy when reduced in price, which often occurs - keep your eye on this one!
Change the name
How can rice be the number 1 ingredient in A country garden soup what’s going on in Scottish gardens?
dreadful
This soup is absolutely dreadful. Not at all expected from baxters. I only tried it because on special offer. still overpriced. Is just water in consistency and hardly even worth mentioning the 'vegetables ' supposedly in it because it is about two teaspoons of tiny tiny white and orange bits. very salty too. waste of money.
Gluten soup is from Baxter's , wonderful
This garden soup is a great base for all slow cookers , just throw it in to the pot add meat and cook for an hour , wonderful and tasty .