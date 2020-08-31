By browsing this site you accept cookies used to improve and personalise our services and marketing, and for social activity. Read our privacy policy for more about what we do with your data, as well as your rights and choices – including how to manage cookies.
Baxters Vegetarian Country Garden Soup 400G

3.6(5)Write a review
Baxters Vegetarian Country Garden Soup 400G
£ 0.90
£0.23/100g
  • Pack size: 400G

Information

5 Reviews

Average of 3.6 stars

This was a tasty soup & good value although only j

4 stars

This was a tasty soup & good value although only just barely enough for two portions

A tasty, light soup rich in vegetables - yummy!.

5 stars

One of Baxter's best soups. It is ideal for warmer days, light and very tasty. A bit on the pricey side for the size but buy when reduced in price, which often occurs - keep your eye on this one!

Change the name

3 stars

How can rice be the number 1 ingredient in A country garden soup what’s going on in Scottish gardens?

dreadful

1 stars

This soup is absolutely dreadful. Not at all expected from baxters. I only tried it because on special offer. still overpriced. Is just water in consistency and hardly even worth mentioning the 'vegetables ' supposedly in it because it is about two teaspoons of tiny tiny white and orange bits. very salty too. waste of money.

Gluten soup is from Baxter's , wonderful

5 stars

This garden soup is a great base for all slow cookers , just throw it in to the pot add meat and cook for an hour , wonderful and tasty .

