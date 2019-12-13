Becks Blue Alcohol Free Lager 6X275ml

Just like real thing!
Tastes exactly like the real thing...and this is one of the only alcohol free beers widely available in pubs.
I like this product
Very good quality. This is now in my favourites. I use it as a shandy with Elderflower cordial
BECKS BLUE, GREAT TASTE WITHOUT THE HANGOVER!
GREAT QUALITY, TASTES EXACTLY LIKE THE NORMAL ALCOHOLIC BECKS. BRILLIANT FOR SOCIALISING, YOU STILL GET THE GREAT TASTE OF BECKS, YOU CAN SAFELY DRIVE AND NO HANGOVER!!!