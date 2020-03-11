By browsing this site you accept cookies used to improve and personalise our services and marketing, and for social activity. Read our privacy policy for more about what we do with your data, as well as your rights and choices – including how to manage cookies.
Search with a list of items 

Garnier Fructis Style Manga Head Putty 150Ml

5(1)Write a review
image 1 of Garnier Fructis Style Manga Head Putty 150Ml
£ 1.50
£1.00/100ml

Offer

Product Description

  • Style Manga Head Putty
  • Fructis Style Manga
  • Our 1st explosive matte putty*
  • Bored with dull hairstyles? With this ultra-strong formula, now create super sized manga-loook spikes with a lasting matte effect.
  • *from Fructis Style
  • Explosive matte putty
  • Stop 'n' stare messed-up styles
  • Lemon extract
  • Pack size: 150ML

Information

Ingredients

Aqua / Water, Octylacrylamide/Acrylates/Butylaminoethyl Methacrylate, Copolymer, Propylene Glycol, VA/Crotonates/Vinyl Neodecanoate Copolymer, Triethanolamine, Carbomer, Isoceteth-20, CI 14700 / Red 4, CI 19140 / Yellow 5, CI 42090 / Blue 1, Phenoxyethanol, PEG-70 Mango Glycerides, Chlorphenesin, Limonene, Linalool, Methylparaben, Citral, Citrus Medica Limonum Extract / Lemon Fruit Extract, Amyl Cinnamal, Parfum / Fragrance

Produce of

Made in Germany

Preparation and Usage

  • Manga Application Tip
  • Rub a small amount together between your hands and apply on dry hair. For more explosive spikes, work through strand by strand.

Name and address

  • Garnier,
  • London,
  • W6 8AZ.

Return to

  • For expert advice, please contact:
  • Garnier Customer Careline
  • 0800 0854 375 (UK), 1800 818 675 (ROI)
  • Garnier,
  • London,
  • W6 8AZ.
  • www.garnier.co.uk
  • www.garnier.com

Net Contents

150ml ℮

Using Product Information

While every care has been taken to ensure product information is correct, food products are constantly being reformulated, so ingredients, nutrition content, dietary and allergens may change. You should always read the product label and not rely solely on the information provided on the website.

If you have any queries, or you'd like advice on any Tesco brand products, please contact Tesco Customer Services, or the product manufacturer if not a Tesco brand product.

Although product information is regularly updated, Tesco is unable to accept liability for any incorrect information. This does not affect your statutory rights.

This information is supplied for personal use only, and may not be reproduced in any way without the prior consent of Tesco Stores Limited nor without due acknowledgement.

Tesco © Copyright 2020

1 Review

Average of 5 stars

Help other customers like you

Very good for keeping hair in place Best for messe

5 stars

Very good for keeping hair in place Best for messed up look

Usually bought next

Garnier Fructis Style Surf Hair Matte Gum 150Ml

£ 1.50
£1.00/100ml

Offer

Sure Men Invisible Ice Antiperspirant Deodorant 150Ml

£ 1.00
£0.67/100ml

Offer

Silvikrin Maximum Hold Hair Spray 400Ml

£ 3.50
£0.88/100ml

Offer

Regina Kitchen Towels Blitz 2 Rolls

£ 3.50
£2.50/100sheet
Checkout
Products you add to your basket will appear here