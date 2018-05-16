Witch Cleansing And Toning Wipes 25

Product Description
- Cleansing & Toning Wipes
- Witch Cleansing and Toning Wipes quickly remove make up and dirt to reveal cleansed and toned skin that feels soft and supple.
- For more than 40 years, Witch has used nature's clever ingredient Witch Hazel. It naturally cleanses, tones and soothes, leaving your skin perfectly balanced, soft and healthy looking. That is why we use it in all our products.
- Trust nature, trust Witch.
- With witch hazel extract
- Cleans skins and helps tighten pores
- Quickly removes make-up and dirt
- Oil free
- Dermatologically tested
Information
Ingredients
Aqua, Hamamelis Virginiana Water, Propylene Glycol, Polysorbate 20, Sodium Citrate, Citric Acid, Disodium EDTA, Parfum, Hexyl Cinnamal, Linalool, Benzoic Acid, Phenoxyethanol, Dehydroacetic Acid
Preparation and Usage
- Directions: Gently wipe over face to remove all traces of make up and dirt, avoiding the delicate eye area. Remember to reseal the pack to keep the moisture in.
- Great for all skin types but especially oily/combination skin. As with all skincare products use with caution on sensitive skin.
Name and address
- Lornamead UK Ltd,
- Surrey,
- GU15 3HL.
Return to
Net Contents
25 x Wipes
