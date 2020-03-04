Calgon 3 In 1 Limescale Protection Gel 750 Ml

Product Description
- Power Gel.
- An A.I.S.E. voluntary sustainability initiative - www.cleanright.eu
- Less limescale = Less energy consumption
- www.rb.com/responsibility
- For more info, visit www.calgon.com
- Protects from limescale + dirt + odours*
- *Use with every wash
- Without Calgon:
- Limescale, dirt and detergent residues accumulate behind the drum, in the filter and in the pipes. This not only may cause your machine to break down, but also may be the source of malodours which prevent you from getting perfect laundry results.
- With Calgon 3 in 1
- For a protected, clean and extra fresh** machine, Calgon has 3 neutralising actions:
- 1. Powerful limescale protection that helps prevent machine breakdown
- 2. Anti-dirt actives help protect from the accumulation of dirt and detergent residues
- 3. Helps prevent malodours forming in the machine
- No 1 recommended2, Bosch, Siemens, Whirlpool
- 1based on hard water areas, 2 No1 recommended by leading washing machine
- No1 recommended
- Pack size: 750ML
Information
Ingredients
Contains: 5% - 15% Polycarboxylates, <5% Benzisothiazolinone, Methylisothiazolinone, Perfume
Preparation and Usage
- Correct Dosage
- 1 cap (50ml) = medium & hard water.
- 1 + 2/3 cap (83ml) = very hard water.
- Use in Every Wash.
- Add Calgon on top of your normal detergent in the main wash compartment.
- Dose the quantity of laundry detergent recommended for soft water. Suitable with all types of fabric.
Warnings
- CALGON Power Gel. Keep away from eyes. If product reaches eyes, rinse with plenty of water. Avoid ingesting product. If swallowed, then seek medical advice.
Return to
- Reckitt Benckiser,
- UK - PO Box 4044,
- Slough,
- SL1 0NS.
- Tel: 0845 769 7079
- ROI - Citywest Business Campus,
- Dublin 24.
- Tel: 01 661 7318
- www.calgon.co.uk
Net Contents
750ml ℮
Safety information
