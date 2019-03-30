Carnation Light Evaporated Milk 410G

Tasty light evap
I’m glad I bought this as it’s a light version of evaporated milk and just as tasty [This review was collected as part of a promotion.]
Great with coffee
I just love this and as a treat add it to my coffee. Yummy
Great cupboard staple
I always keep at least three of these tins of milk on hand for last minute uses. Savoury sauces, pasta, soup, ice cream, so many uses. Cakes and icings too. Even in coffee it just lifts that caffeine hit to another level. You feel slightly less guilty using the lite version. Thanks Highlander ! [This review was collected as part of a promotion.]
Pasta cooking
I buy this & use it for making pasta sauces with fewer calories....taste great & helps the waistline....win ,win [This review was collected as part of a promotion.]
Carnation Rice Pudding
I loved the rice pudding my grandma used to make when I was a little girl. By using Carnation lite evaporated milk in the recipe I am taken back in time enjoying a delicious dessert like grandma used to make. [This review was collected as part of a promotion.]
As good as the full fat version!
I tried this in place of my usual supermarket own brand and was really glad I did! This was creamy, delicious and tasted so much better than the full fat version of my supermarket brand. I’m a carnation convert! [This review was collected as part of a promotion.]
Fabulous chilled on breakfast
I use the light carnation cereal such as muesli or wheats as a nutritious and satisfying start to the day that sees me through the morning. Delicious and part of a balanced diet. [This review was collected as part of a promotion.]
Best taste ever
My milk of choice when I get to indulge in making lattes for me and friends every weekend [This review was collected as part of a promotion.]
Great to eat
Great to eat and healthier than the full fat version. I use instead of cream for a healthier alternative [This review was collected as part of a promotion.]