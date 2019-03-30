By browsing this site you accept cookies used to improve and personalise our services and marketing, and for social activity. Read our privacy policy for more about what we do with your data, as well as your rights and choices – including how to manage cookies.
Carnation Light Evaporated Milk 410G

5(9)Write a review
image 1 of Carnation Light Evaporated Milk 410G
£ 1.20
£2.93/kg
Each 50g serving contains
  • Energy227kJ 54kcal
    3%
  • Fat2.0g
    3%
  • Saturates1.4g
    7%
  • Sugars5.6g
    6%
  • Salt0.15g
    3%

of the reference intake*
Typical values per 100g: Energy 452 kJ

Product Description

  • Evaporated semi skimmed milk fortified with Vitamin D.
  • Carnation® Light Evaporated Milk can be used to make so many desserts including Blueberry Pancakes, Simple Summer Berry Trifle and Hot Caramel Fondue. Looking for a simple soup recipe? Why not try our Butternut Squash Soup recipe?
  • All you need is:
  • 1tsp vegetable oil
  • 1 onion, diced
  • 1 butternut squash, peeled and diced
  • 1 orange, zest and juice
  • 1 vegetable stock pot
  • 500ml water
  • 1tsp mild curry powder
  • 170g Carnation Evaporated Milk Light
  • Carnation® Evaporated Milk Light is a deliciously creamy yet light topping for all your favourite desserts. From fresh fruit salad to apple crumble, or sticky toffee pudding - they all taste equally fantastic topped with low fat evaporated milk! Made from fresh skimmed milk, our low fat evaporated milk has less than 5% fat - making it a tasty light alternative to our classic Carnation® Evaporated Milk. Just like regular evaporated milk, it's also deliciously creamy in hot drinks; next time you're having a cup of coffee with friends, why not try Carnation® Light Evaporated Milk in coffee?
  • Established in 1899, Carnation® has a great heritage. Today Carnation®'s aim is to make home baking easier for everyone. There's a recipe for everyone and every occasion. For more information and hundreds of great-tasting recipes, visit us at www.carnation.co.uk! Have you tried our Carnation® Light Condensed Milk? Another deliciously light option, it's a great alternative for making delicious desserts!
  • Each can contains 410g of Carnation® Light Evaporated Milk
  • Less than 5% fat
  • A deliciously creamy light topping for all your favourite desserts
  • Made using fresh milk - rich in calcium and Vitamin D
  • Suitable for vegetarians
  • Pack size: 410g

Information

Ingredients

Semi Skimmed Milk, Stabiliser (Sodium Phosphates), Vitamin D, Minimum 4% Milk Fat, 20% Milk Solids Not Fat

Allergy Information

  • Contains: Milk

Storage

Once opened, refrigerate in a suitable sealed container and use within 3 daysFor Best Before End: see end of can

Preparation and Usage

  • Shake well before opening

Number of uses

Contains 8 servings

Warnings

  • Not for infants under 12 months

Recycling info

Can. Metal - Widely Recycled

Name and address

  • PO Box 207,
  • York,
  • YO91 1XY,
  • UK.
  • Nestlé Ireland,
  • 3030 Lake Drive,

Return to

  • Contact us Free
  • 0800 00 00 30 (UK)
  • 00800 6378 5385 (ROI)
  • www.nestle.co.uk
  • PO Box 207,
  • York,
  • YO91 1XY,
  • UK.
  • Nestlé Ireland,
  • 3030 Lake Drive,
  • City West,
  • Dublin 24.

Lower age limit

12 Months

Net Contents

410g ℮

Nutrition

Typical ValuesPer 100gPer 50g serving
Energy452 kJ227 kJ
-108 kcal54 kcal15% RI*
Fat4.0 g2.0 g
of which: saturates2.7 g1.4 g
Carbohydrate11.1 g5.6 g
of which: sugars11.1 g5.6 g
Fibre0.0 g0.0 g
Protein6.8 g3.4 g
Salt0.30 g0.15 g
Calcium240 mg120 mg
Vitamin D 2.9 µg1.5 µg
*Reference Intake of an average adult (8400kJ/2000kcal)--
Contains 8 servings--

Safety information

View more safety information

Not for infants under 12 months

Using Product Information

While every care has been taken to ensure product information is correct, food products are constantly being reformulated, so ingredients, nutrition content, dietary and allergens may change. You should always read the product label and not rely solely on the information provided on the website.

If you have any queries, or you'd like advice on any Tesco brand products, please contact Tesco Customer Services, or the product manufacturer if not a Tesco brand product.

Although product information is regularly updated, Tesco is unable to accept liability for any incorrect information. This does not affect your statutory rights.

This information is supplied for personal use only, and may not be reproduced in any way without the prior consent of Tesco Stores Limited nor without due acknowledgement.

Tesco © Copyright 2019

9 Reviews

Average of 4.9 stars

Help other customers like you

Tasty light evap

5 stars

I’m glad I bought this as it’s a light version of evaporated milk and just as tasty [This review was collected as part of a promotion.]

Great with coffee

5 stars

I just love this and as a treat add it to my coffee. Yummy

Great cupboard staple

5 stars

I always keep at least three of these tins of milk on hand for last minute uses. Savoury sauces, pasta, soup, ice cream, so many uses. Cakes and icings too. Even in coffee it just lifts that caffeine hit to another level. You feel slightly less guilty using the lite version. Thanks Highlander ! [This review was collected as part of a promotion.]

Pasta cooking

5 stars

I buy this & use it for making pasta sauces with fewer calories....taste great & helps the waistline....win ,win [This review was collected as part of a promotion.]

Carnation Rice Pudding

5 stars

I loved the rice pudding my grandma used to make when I was a little girl. By using Carnation lite evaporated milk in the recipe I am taken back in time enjoying a delicious dessert like grandma used to make. [This review was collected as part of a promotion.]

As good as the full fat version!

5 stars

I tried this in place of my usual supermarket own brand and was really glad I did! This was creamy, delicious and tasted so much better than the full fat version of my supermarket brand. I’m a carnation convert! [This review was collected as part of a promotion.]

Fabulous chilled on breakfast

5 stars

I use the light carnation cereal such as muesli or wheats as a nutritious and satisfying start to the day that sees me through the morning. Delicious and part of a balanced diet. [This review was collected as part of a promotion.]

Best taste ever

5 stars

My milk of choice when I get to indulge in making lattes for me and friends every weekend [This review was collected as part of a promotion.]

Great to eat

4 stars

Great to eat and healthier than the full fat version. I use instead of cream for a healthier alternative [This review was collected as part of a promotion.]

