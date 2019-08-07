By browsing this site you accept cookies used to improve and personalise our services and marketing, and for social activity. Read our privacy policy for more about what we do with your data, as well as your rights and choices – including how to manage cookies.
Tesco Sparkling Water 6X500ml

4.5(33)
Tesco Sparkling Water 6X500ml
£ 1.08
£0.04/100ml

Product Description

  • Carbonated natural mineral water.
  • This pure, refreshing Ashbeck Natural Mineral Water is sourced from the rolling hills of Eden Valley on the edge of the Lake District, in a protected Special Area of Conservation. The water flows deep below ground through rocks dating back millions of years. These ancient rocks naturally filter each drop of Ashbeck water and enrich it with minerals to give a clear, refreshing taste.
  • Naturally filtered through ancient rocks in the Eden Valley Our Ashbeck water comes from the rolling hills of Eden Valley, in the heart of the of Cumbria. Its flows deep underground, 192 metres below, through rocks dating back millions of years. These anchient rocks naturally filter every drop and enrich it with minerals for a clear, refreshing taste.
  • Pack size: 3000ml

Information

Storage

Once opened, keep refrigerated and consume within 3 days. Store in a cool dry place. Keep cool and out of sunlight.

Produce of

Packed in the U.K.

Number of uses

Servings

Recycling info

Bottle. Plastic widely recycled Wrap. Plastic not currently recycled

Return to

  • Tesco Stores Ltd.,
  • Welwyn Garden City AL7 1GA,
  • U.K

Net Contents

6x500ml

Nutrition

Typical Valuesper litre
Calcium11.0mg
Magnesium3.5mg
Potassium2.5mg
Sodium10.0mg
Bicarbonate25.0mg
Sulphate11.0mg
Nitrate15.0mg
Chloride14.0mg
Dry Residue @ 180C85.0mg
pH6.2
As sold-

33 Reviews

Average of 4.5 stars

Help other customers like you

Terrific 6-pack sparkling Ashbeck MINERAL water

5 stars

This is terrific - Tesco have brought back their 6-packs of sparkling Ashbeck MINERAL water I was astonished when they substituted (was it 5 years ago ?) Tesco spring water and I never bought any This Mineral water is full of natural Minerals ie a very healthy drink compared to 'spring' water. By Law to be called a Mineral water there has to be a minimum amount of specified Minerals so delighted with the 6-packs of sparkling Tesco Ashbeck

Please go back to the other bottled sparkling the

1 stars

Please go back to the other bottled sparkling the ash Beck is smelly and tastes horrible

Why has it changed

1 stars

Was very good but now cheaper and 'sparkling 'once opened does not last two hours , let alone 48 hours as before!. Will not buy again.

It's water

5 stars

For some bizarre reason Tesco has asked me to review six half litre bottles of fizzy water. Well, it's water and it's fizzy. Just what I was expecting. Don't be fooled by immitations that may not be water or not be fizzy...or, horror of horrors, neither water nor fizzy. Tesco fizzy water every time for me - the real thing!

Very good

5 stars

Not likely

Love it

5 stars

Have been buying this for some time and am never disappointed with the taste. Was advised to drink more water and will carry on buying this product from Tesco.

Lovely and refreshing

5 stars

Packed well and easy to open.

nice and bubbly

5 stars

Its agood product, but with the troubles with plastic recycling. I should like tesco to produce a soda steam like I used to have 30 years ago !

Fizzy galore

5 stars

Stays carbonated for a lot longer than the branded ones. Very good on price

Delicious

5 stars

I sometimes mix it with squash It’s thirst quenching

1-10 of 33 reviews

Show 10 more reviews

