Tesco Garden Peas 500G

5(1)Write a review
£ 1.50
£3.00/kg
per 80g
  • Energy326kJ 78kcal
    4%
  • Fat1.2g
    2%
  • Saturates0.5g
    3%
  • Sugars1.8g
    2%
  • Salt<0.01
    0%

of the reference intake*
Typical values per 100g: Energy 407kJ / 97kcal

Product Description

  • Garden peas.
  • Harvested by hand Plump and tender peas, ready to be popped from the pod
  • Pack size: 500G

Information

Ingredients

Garden Peas

Storage

Keep refrigerated.

Produce of

Produce of Portugal

Preparation and Usage

  • Preparation Guidelines: Remove peas from pods and wash thoroughly.

    Microwave 800W 1.5 mins,  900W 1 mins
    Place on a non-metallic bowl,add 2 x 15ml (2 tbsps) of water. Cover loosely.
    Cook on full power. Leave to stand for 1 minute after heating.

    Hob
    Time: 2 mins
    Place in a pan of boiling water.
    Drain well before serving.

    Steam
    Time: 2.5 mins
    Place in a steamer.
    Serve immediately.

Number of uses

4 Servings

Return to

  • Tesco Stores Ltd.,
  • Welwyn Garden City AL7 1GA,
  • U.K

Net Contents

500g e

Nutrition

Typical Valuesper 100gper 80g
Energy407kJ / 97kcal326kJ / 78kcal
Fat1.5g1.2g
Saturates0.6g0.5g
Carbohydrate11.3g9.0g
Sugars2.3g1.8g
Fibre5.3g4.2g
Protein6.9g5.5g
Salt<0.01g<0.01g
Vitamin C24.0mg (30%NRV)19.0mg (24%NRV)
Thiamin (Vitamin B1)0.7mg (67%NRV)0.6mg (54%NRV)
Folic Acid62.0µg (31%NRV)49.6µg (25%NRV)
* Reference intake of an average adult (8400 kJ / 2000 kcal)--
As sold--

1 Review

Average of 5 stars

Help other customers like you

Reviews are submitted by our customers directly through our website. We also share reviews from other retailers' websites to help you make an informed decision.

Eventually found this product. I eat these raw - t

5 stars

Eventually found this product. I eat these raw - they make a nice snack between meals,

