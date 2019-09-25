Farleys Rusks 4 Month Original X 18

Banging bit of grub.
perfect for all the family.
Even though these are for children,the rest of us like them too!!
do not buy
it contains sugar for a four month
Wheat Flour, Sugar, Palm Oil, Raising Agents (Ammonium Carbonates), Calcium Carbonate, Emulsifier (Monoglycerides), Niacin, Iron, Thiamin, Riboflavin, Vitamin A, Vitamin D
For maximum freshness twist or seal the inner foil bag.Store in a cool dry place. For best before date see base of pack.
Made in England
Carton. Card - Widely Recycled
4 Months
300g ℮
|Typical Values
|per 100g
|per Rusk (17g)
|%LRV*
|Energy
|1749 kJ
|297 kJ
|-
|414 kcal
|70 kcal
|Fat
|7.2 g
|1.2 g
|-of which saturates
|3.1 g
|0.5 g
|Carbohydrate
|79.2 g
|13.5 g
|-of which sugars
|29.0 g
|4.9 g
|Fibre
|2.1 g
|0.4 g
|Protein
|7.0 g
|1.2 g
|Salt
|0.03 g
|0.01 g
|Sodium
|0.01 g
|Trace
|Vitamin A
|450 µg
|77 µg
|19%
|Vitamin D
|10 µg
|1.7 µg
|17%
|Thiamin
|0.53 mg
|0.09 mg
|18%
|Riboflavin
|0.82 mg
|0.14 mg
|18%
|Niacin
|8.8 mg
|1.5 mg
|17%
|Calcium
|390 mg
|66 mg
|17%
|Iron
|7.0 mg
|1.2 mg
|20%
|*LRV (Labelling Reference Value) is the amount of vitamin or mineral needed per day to meet the requirements of infants and young children
|-
|-
|-
|Each Rusk contains 20% of your baby's daily iron requirement
|-
|-
|-
