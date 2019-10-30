Tesco Organic Strong White Flour 1Kg

Appalling!
We had one bag a while ago and it was fine. Then we bought two more and they were simply appalling. The bread did not rise properly and it was almost inedible - sort of soggy and heavy. Won't buy this again.
of the reference intake*
Typical values per 100g: Energy 1524kJ / 360kcal
Wheat Flour (Wheat Flour, Calcium Carbonate, Iron, Niacin, Thiamin).
Store in a cool, dry place and once opened in an airtight container.
Produce of more than one country, Packed in the U.K.
10 Servings
Bag. Paper widely recycled
1kg e
|Typical Values
|Per 100g
|A serving contains
|Energy
|1524kJ / 360kcal
|1524kJ / 360kcal
|Fat
|1.7g
|1.7g
|Saturates
|0.3g
|0.3g
|Carbohydrate
|71.7g
|71.7g
|Sugars
|0.1g
|0.1g
|Fibre
|3.3g
|3.3g
|Protein
|12.7g
|12.7g
|Salt
|0.1g
|0.1g
|* Reference intake of an average adult (8400 kJ / 2000 kcal)
|-
|-
|As sold
|-
|-
