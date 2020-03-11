Farleys Rusks Original 9S 150G

Product Description
- Farley's Original Rusks.
- Golden baked goodness.
- Packed with 7 key vitamins & minerals including iron and calcium.
- Farley's Rusks have been loved by mums and babies for generations.
- Experts in baking rusks for babies and toddlers.
- No artificial colours, flavours or preservatives.
- One Rusk provides 20% of your baby's daily iron requirement.
- No GM ingredients.
- Suitable for vegetarians.
- Each rusk is lovingly baked using baby grade ingredients.
- 9 Rusks per pack.
- Pack size: 150G
Information
Ingredients
Wheat Flour, Sugar, Palm Oil, Raising Agents (Ammonium Carbonates), Calcium Carbonate, Emulsifier (Monoglycerides), Niacin, Iron, Thiamin, Riboflavin, Vitamin A, Vitamin D
Allergy Information
- Contains Gluten, No added Milk Ingredients but made in a bakery which uses Milk
Storage
For maximum freshness twist or seal the inner foil bag.Store in a cool dry place. For best before date see base of pack.
Produce of
Made in England
Preparation and Usage
- Rusks are a great way to gradually introduce your baby to solid foods.
- Simply crush in a bowl and mix with your baby's usual milk to form a puree for a first cereal.
- OR mix with fruit puree, custard or yogurt for a yummy dessert.
- OR great as a delicious finger food to encourage self-feeding, hand-eye coordination, biting and chewing as your baby develops.
- Safety at meal times.
- Always make sure that a responsible person is present when your baby is feeding. Your Health Visitor or Doctor can advise you on infant feeding. REMEMBER TO BRUSH TEETH REGULARLY. USE AS PART OF A VARIED WEANING DIET.
Additives
- Free From Artificial Colours
- Free From Artificial Flavours
- Free From Artificial Preservatives
- Free From Genetically Modified Ingredients
Recycling info
Carton. Card - Widely Recycled
Name and address
- H.J. Heinz Foods UK Ltd.,
- Hayes,
- Middx,,
- UB4 8AL.
Return to
Lower age limit
4 Months
Net Contents
150g ℮
Nutrition
|Typical Values
|per 100g
|per Rusk (17g)
|%LRV*
|Energy
|1749 kJ
|297 kJ
|-
|414 kcal
|70 kcal
|Fat
|7.2 g
|1.2 g
|-of which saturates
|3.1 g
|0.5 g
|Carbohydrate
|79.2 g
|13.5 g
|-of which sugars
|29.0 g
|4.9 g
|Fibre
|2.1 g
|0.4 g
|Protein
|7.0 g
|1.2 g
|Salt
|0.03 g
|0.01 g
|Sodium
|0.01 g
|Trace
|Vitamin A
|450 µg
|77 µg
|19%
|Vitamin D
|10 µg
|1.7 µg
|17%
|Thiamin (B1)
|0.53 mg
|0.09 mg
|18%
|Riboflavin (B2)
|0.82 mg
|0.14 mg
|18%
|Niacin
|8.8 mg
|1.5 mg
|17%
|Calcium
|390 mg
|66 mg
|17%
|Iron
|7.0 mg
|1.2 mg
|20%
|*LRV (Labelling Reference Value) is the amount of vitamin or mineral needed per day to meet the requirements of infants and young children
|-
|-
|-
|Each Rusk contains 20% of your baby's daily iron requirement
|-
|-
|-
