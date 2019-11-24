The City Kitchen King Prawn Chicken & Chorizo Paella400g

Original panish paella is not spicy at all, but th
Original panish paella is not spicy at all, but this is. Not to mention about chorizo. Miss more vegetables.
Very good
Prawns overcook a little but this is so tasty. Perfect portion size. Relatively healthy too! I buy this weekly.
Delicious
Really nice and tasty. Good spice. Prawns do over cook in microwave but that is the only negative.
Much too spicy.
What spoiled it was the addition of a kind of Chorizo sausage or similar. Real Paella has mussels, and less spices. Won't buy again.