The City Kitchen King Prawn Chicken & Chorizo Paella400g

£ 3.50
£8.75/kg
Each pack
  • Energy1800kJ 427kcal
    21%
  • Fat11.3g
    16%
  • Saturates2.0g
    10%
  • Sugars6.7g
    7%
  • Salt2.2g
    37%

of the reference intake*
Typical values per 100g: Energy 450kJ / 107kcal

Product Description

  • Chicken breast pieces, king prawns and chorizo with cooked rice in a tomato and basil sauce.
  • Our King Prawn, Chicken and Chorizo Paella uses Spanish sourced smoked paprika for the most authentic taste. Our paella is the perfect size for 1, but did you know the world's largest paella, made by a Valencian restauranteur, fed about 110,000 people
  • Pack size: 400g

Information

Ingredients

INGREDIENTS: Cooked Rice [Water, Risotto Rice, Onion, Tomato, Rapeseed Oil, Garlic Purée, Parsley, Paprika, Turmeric Powder, Salt, Red Chilli Purée, Ground Black Pepper], Chicken Breast (12%), King Prawn (Crustacean) (7%), Tomato Purée, Onion, Tomato, Peas, Pepper, Chorizo (2.5%) [Pork, Salt, Paprika, Dextrose, Chilli Powder, Malt Vinegar, Sage, Canola Oil, Colour (Paprika Extract), Rosemary Extract, Antioxidant (Sodium Ascorbate), Preservative (Sodium Nitrite)], Tomato Passata, Rapeseed Oil, Cornflour, Garlic Purée, Salt, Smoked Paprika, Concentrated Lemon Juice, Sugar, Chicken Extract, Sage, Sunflower Oil, Black Pepper, White Wine Vinegar, Garlic Powder, Basil, Rosemary.

Allergy Information

  • For allergens, see ingredients in bold.

Storage

Keep refrigerated.

Cooking Instructions

Microwave

Instructions: From chilled:
Remove label and slightly loosen one side of lid. Place in a microwave and heat on full power for 4 minutes 30 seconds (800W) / 4 minutes (900W). Stir before serving – careful, the tray will be hot.
Before you tuck in ensure food is piping hot.

Produce of

Produced in the U.K., using chicken from the EU

Number of uses

1 Servings

Warnings

  • Caution: This product may occasionally contain small fragments of shell..Caution: Although every care has been taken to remove bones, some may remain.

Return to

  • Tesco Stores Ltd.,
  • Welwyn Garden City AL7 1GA,
  • U.K

Net Contents

400g e

Nutrition

Typical ValuesPer 100gEach pack (400g)
Energy450kJ / 107kcal1800kJ / 427kcal
Fat2.8g11.3g
Saturates0.5g2.0g
Carbohydrate13.8g55.1g
Sugars1.7g6.7g
Fibre1.0g4.1g
Protein6.1g24.2g
Salt0.6g2.2g
* Reference intake of an average adult (8400 kJ / 2000 kcal)--
When heated according to instructions.--

Safety information

View more safety information

Original panish paella is not spicy at all, but th

2 stars

Original panish paella is not spicy at all, but this is. Not to mention about chorizo. Miss more vegetables.

Very good

5 stars

Prawns overcook a little but this is so tasty. Perfect portion size. Relatively healthy too! I buy this weekly.

Delicious

4 stars

Really nice and tasty. Good spice. Prawns do over cook in microwave but that is the only negative.

Much too spicy.

3 stars

What spoiled it was the addition of a kind of Chorizo sausage or similar. Real Paella has mussels, and less spices. Won't buy again.

