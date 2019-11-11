By browsing this site you accept cookies used to improve and personalise our services and marketing, and for social activity. Read our privacy policy for more about what we do with your data, as well as your rights and choices – including how to manage cookies.
Search with a list of items 

Osem Chicken Soup & Seasoning Mix 400G

1(1)Write a review
Osem Chicken Soup & Seasoning Mix 400G
£ 3.00
£0.75/100g

Product Description

  • Chicken Flavour Consommé Soup & Seasoning Mix
  • Kosher - Parve for Passover and all year round
  • Kosher for Passover Parve Chief Rabbinate Sderot
  • Pack size: 400G

Information

Ingredients

Salt, Potato Starch, Flavour Enhancer (Monosodium Glutamate), Sugar, Palm Oil, Dextrose, Dehydrated Vegetables (Onion Powder, Dehydrated Celery), Yeast Extract Flavourings, Dehydrated Parsley (0.3%), Acid (E330), Black pepper, Colour (Curcumin), Antioxidant (Rosemary Extract)

Allergy Information

  • Contains: Celery

Storage

Best before printed on bottom

Produce of

Product of Israel

Preparation and Usage

  • Preparation for one serving:
  • Add 1 1/3 teaspoons of soup mix to 1 cup of water (245 ml, 8 fl. oz), bring to boil while stirring. Reduce heat and simmer for 3 minutes.

Name and address

  • Osem Food Industries Ltd.,
  • P.O.B. 934,
  • Shoham 6085001,
  • Israel.

Importer address

  • Osem UK Ltd.,
  • 7-8 Hemmells Park,
  • Hemmells,
  • Laindon,
  • Basildon,
  • Essex,

Return to

  • Osem UK Ltd.,
  • 7-8 Hemmells Park,
  • Hemmells,
  • Laindon,
  • Basildon,
  • Essex,
  • SS15 6GF.

Net Contents

400g ℮

Nutrition

Typical Valuesper 100g
Energy (kcal)288
(kJ)1216
Fat (g)5.3
of which saturates (g)3.6
Carbohydrate (g)50
of which sugars (g)23
Protein (g)10
Salt (g)32

Using Product Information

While every care has been taken to ensure product information is correct, food products are constantly being reformulated, so ingredients, nutrition content, dietary and allergens may change. You should always read the product label and not rely solely on the information provided on the website.

If you have any queries, or you'd like advice on any Tesco brand products, please contact Tesco Customer Services, or the product manufacturer if not a Tesco brand product.

Although product information is regularly updated, Tesco is unable to accept liability for any incorrect information. This does not affect your statutory rights.

This information is supplied for personal use only, and may not be reproduced in any way without the prior consent of Tesco Stores Limited nor without due acknowledgement.

Tesco © Copyright 2020

1 Review

Average of 1 stars

Help other customers like you

Not recommended for diabetics - It's 20% sugar

1 stars

It's 20% sugar! Who adds sugar to chicken soup!

Usually bought next

Real Foods Original Corn Thins 150G

£ 1.30
£0.87/100g

Beit Hashita Cucumbers In Brine 560G

£ 1.00
£0.18/100g

Tesco Leeks 500G

Aldi Price Match

£ 0.95
£1.90/kg

Aldi Price Match

Yarden Chicken Sausages 400G

£ 3.50
£0.88/100g
Checkout
Products you add to your basket will appear here