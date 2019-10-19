By browsing this site you accept cookies used to improve and personalise our services and marketing, and for social activity. Read our privacy policy for more about what we do with your data, as well as your rights and choices – including how to manage cookies.
Kelly's Cornish Vanilla Dairy Ice Cream 2 Litres

5(2)Write a review
£ 4.00
£0.20/100ml
Each 125ml serving contains
  • Energy532kJ 127kcal
    6%
  • Fat7.2g
    10%
  • Saturates4.6g
    23%
  • Sugars12.2g
    14%
  • Salt<0.05g
    <1%

of the reference intake*
Typical values per 100g: Energy per 100g

Product Description

  • Vanilla Dairy Ice Cream.
  • Kelly's is proud to produce proper Cornish ice cream, straight from the heart of Cornwall. We carefully select the finest ingredients, including fresh milk and clotted cream from local dairy herds that graze on Cornwall's lush green pastures, which gives our ice cream its rich velvet smooth taste that everyone loves.
  • Made with local milk & clotted cream
  • Contains no artificial colours, flavours or preservatives
  • Suitable for vegetarians
  • Pack size: 2l

Information

Ingredients

Cornish Whole Milk, Sugar, Clotted Cream (Milk) (6%), Butter Oil (Milk), Dried Skimmed Milk, Dried Glucose Syrup, Dextrose, Emulsifier (Mono- and Diglycerides of Fatty Acids), Natural Flavouring, Stabilisers (Locust Bean Gum, Guar Gum), Colours (Annatto, Curcumin)

Allergy Information

  • May also contain traces of Nuts

Storage

Keep frozenStore below -18°C. Do not re-freeze. Best Before End See Side of Container

Number of uses

Contains 16 servings

Additives

  • Free From Artificial Colours
  • Free From Artificial Flavours
  • Free From Artificial Preservatives

Name and address

  • Kelly's of Cornwall Ltd,
  • Bodmin,
  • Cornwall,
  • PL31 1EZ.

Return to

  • Kelly's of Cornwall Ltd,
  • Bodmin,
  • Cornwall,
  • PL31 1EZ.
  • www.kellysofcornwall.co.uk

Net Contents

2l

Nutrition

Typical Valuesper 100gper 125ml ServingReference Intake*% RI* per 125ml
Energy kJ889kJ532kJ8400kJ
Energy kcal213kcal127kcal2000kcal6%
Fat 12.0g7.2g70g10%
of which saturates 7.7g4.6g20g23%
Carbohydrate 22.1g13.2g260g5%
of which sugars 20.3g12.2g90g14%
Fibre 0.2g0.1g--
Protein 4.0g2.4g50g5%
Salt 0.08g<0.05g6g<1%
*Reference Intake of an average adult (8400kJ/2000kcal)----
Contains 6 servings----

2 Reviews

Average of 5 stars

Help other customers like you

Great Creamy flavour

5 stars

A great dairy product , with a lovely creamy taste, for many uses for your dessert with no rubbish ingredients. Very healthy, not full of oils.

real ice cream

5 stars

lovely ice cream made with CREAM not vegetable oil.

