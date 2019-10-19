Kelly's Cornish Vanilla Dairy Ice Cream 2 Litres

Great Creamy flavour
A great dairy product , with a lovely creamy taste, for many uses for your dessert with no rubbish ingredients. Very healthy, not full of oils.
real ice cream
lovely ice cream made with CREAM not vegetable oil.
of the reference intake*
Typical values per 100g: Energy per 100g
Cornish Whole Milk, Sugar, Clotted Cream (Milk) (6%), Butter Oil (Milk), Dried Skimmed Milk, Dried Glucose Syrup, Dextrose, Emulsifier (Mono- and Diglycerides of Fatty Acids), Natural Flavouring, Stabilisers (Locust Bean Gum, Guar Gum), Colours (Annatto, Curcumin)
Keep frozenStore below -18°C. Do not re-freeze. Best Before End See Side of Container
Contains 16 servings
2l
|Typical Values
|per 100g
|per 125ml Serving
|Reference Intake*
|% RI* per 125ml
|Energy kJ
|889kJ
|532kJ
|8400kJ
|Energy kcal
|213kcal
|127kcal
|2000kcal
|6%
|Fat
|12.0g
|7.2g
|70g
|10%
|of which saturates
|7.7g
|4.6g
|20g
|23%
|Carbohydrate
|22.1g
|13.2g
|260g
|5%
|of which sugars
|20.3g
|12.2g
|90g
|14%
|Fibre
|0.2g
|0.1g
|-
|-
|Protein
|4.0g
|2.4g
|50g
|5%
|Salt
|0.08g
|<0.05g
|6g
|<1%
|*Reference Intake of an average adult (8400kJ/2000kcal)
