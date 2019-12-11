Scott's Old Fashion Oat Porridge 1Kg
Product Description
- Scott's Whole Rolled Oats
- Enjoy as part of a varied and balanced diet and a healthy lifestyle. Oat beta-glucan has been shown to lower blood cholesterol. High cholesterol is a risk factor in the development of coronary heart disease. Coronary heart disease has multiple risk factors and altering one of these risk factors may or may not have a beneficial effect.
- - Scott's contain thicker rolled porage oats
- - We carefully grade and select each grain so that only the best oats go into every pack
- - Scott's Old Fashioned Porage Oats have been milled in Scotland since 1880
- - To create our own distinctive taste the oats are rolled thicker and are gently kilned
- - The true taste of Scotland
- Scott's Porage Oats have been milled in Scotland since 1880 and to ensure you enjoy every bowlful we use only the highest quality oats and milling processes. We carefully grade and select each grain so that only the best oats go into every pack. To create our own distinctive taste the oats are rolled thicker and are gently kilned - to bring you the true taste of Scotland!
- Oat beta-glucan 3.6g per 100g. Each serving (40g) contains 47% of the 3g of oat beta-glucan suggested per day.
- The true taste of Scotland
- Pack size: 1kg
- Oat beta-glucan has been shown to lower blood cholesterol
Information
Ingredients
100% Scott's Rolled Oats
Allergy Information
- May contain traces of Wheat and Barley due to farming practices
Storage
Store in a cool dry placeOnce opened this product is best consumed within 2 months or alternatively store in an airtight container
Cooking Instructions
Hob
Instructions: Traditional cooking...
Simply mix 40g of Oats with 195ml of milk (or cold water) in a saucepan and bring to the boil.
Simmer for 6 minutes, stirring occasionally.
Serve with sugar or salt to taste. Enjoy!
Preparation and Usage
- Tasty tips...
- For a slightly sweeter taste, stir in a tablespoon of golden syrup to your warm bowl of Scott's Porage Oats.
- Delicious!
- Please be careful with hot product.
Number of uses
This pack contains 25 servings
Nutrition
|Typical Values
|per 100g
|per 40g serving
|per 40g** serving prepared (%*)
|Energy
|1565kJ/
|626kJ/
|994kJ/
|-
|374kcal
|150kcal
|237kcal (12%*)
|Fat
|8g
|3.2g
|6.4g (9%*)
|(of which Saturates)
|1.5g
|0.6g
|2.7g (14%*)
|Carbohydrate
|60.0g
|24.0g
|32.9g
|(of which Sugars)
|1.1g
|0.4g
|9.3g (10%*)
|Fibre
|9.0g
|3.6g
|3.6g
|Protein
|11g
|4.4g
|10.8g
|Salt
|trace
|trace
|0.20g (3%*)
|This pack contains 25 servings
|-
|-
|-
|**with 195ml of semi skimmed milk
|-
|-
|-
|* Reference intake of an average adult (8400 kJ/2000 kcal)
|-
|-
|-
Using Product Information
While every care has been taken to ensure product information is correct, food products are constantly being reformulated, so ingredients, nutrition content, dietary and allergens may change. You should always read the product label and not rely solely on the information provided on the website.
If you have any queries, or you'd like advice on any Tesco brand products, please contact Tesco Customer Services, or the product manufacturer if not a Tesco brand product.
Although product information is regularly updated, Tesco is unable to accept liability for any incorrect information. This does not affect your statutory rights.
This information is supplied for personal use only, and may not be reproduced in any way without the prior consent of Tesco Stores Limited nor without due acknowledgement.
