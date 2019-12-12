Tesco Satsumas 750G

why you have no satsumas?
why can't tesco provide a regular supply of unbruised satsumas at christmas time
Alot of mouldy satsumas are being delivered please check!
Not easy peelers and very small. Was sent these as replacement even though satsumas were ordered and remained available to order last night and today.
worst ever
Terrible,worst satsumas ever bought, hard to peel,bitter and only the size of a ping pong ball
Don't last long in the fruit bowl before their off
Barely last the 2 days before the start drying out. Thought it was a one off but happened the last 2 times I've had them. Unfortunately my daughter and I love satsumas so we'll keep ordering them but have to throw half of them away!
One mouldy satsuma.
One satsuma came with mould on it. The others are relatively fine.
Acid
Just purchased a bag of these and they are so acid, you can hardly eat them. Very little flavour too.
RUBBISH
OUT OF 10 SASTSUMAS ONLY ONE WAS EDIBLE. IT ALSO WAS 3 DAYS OUT OF DATE WHEN I HAD THEM DELIVERED.
Easy to peel and sweet kept well
No flavour and poor quality Few in bag bruised
Poor quality No flavour and few bruised..which l had to bin