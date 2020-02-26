Farleys Rusks 4-6+ Months Reduced Sugar Original

Don't be put off buying these. No one in their rig
Don't be put off buying these. No one in their right mind would give 100G of this stuff at a time to their child unlike the commenter below. I give 1 biscuit to my little one to suck on and he hardly actually eats any, most of it goes all over his face, hands and high chair. I give these occasionally as a treat. Food for fun until they're 1. Just keep giving them healthy, home cooked, nutritious meals and let them try these kinds of things some times too.
Convenient fortified snack
Just to counter the previous ridiculous comment, you mix / serve these with milk which lowers the overall %sugar. Absolutely nothing wrong with them. They are a fortified product and babies require higher calorie (and fat) foods than adults do as they only eat tiny portions. My son is 10 and ate the full sugar version of these as snacks / occasional breakfasts. Never had a filling and is a normal BMI. My 1 year old doesn’t like them, but I add jam and coconut or peanut butter to his oats every morning. Give your children what they like to eat as long as it’s balanced with healthy meals and fruit and veg. Children enjoy sweet foods. There’s no need to blame manufacturers - it should be parents who make the decisions for their children.
20% Sugar!
20 grams of sugar per 100 grams. For a babies product. That is absolutely abhorrent. I don’t know how the manufacturers sleep at night. Scumbags.
20% of it is still sugar even after the sugar has
20% of it is still sugar even after the sugar has been reduced! Come on guys! in the current health conscious climate you really need to alter the recipe!