Farleys Rusks 4-6+ Months Reduced Sugar Original

Product Description

  • Farley's Reduced Sugar Rusks.
  • Golden baked goodness.
  • Packed with 7 key vitamins & minerals including iron and calcium.
  • Farley's Rusks have been loved by mums and babies for generations.
  • Experts in baking rusks for babies and toddlers.
  • No artificial colours, flavours or preservatives.
  • One Rusk provides 20% of your baby's daily iron requirement.
  • No GM ingredients.
  • Suitable for vegetarians.
  • Each rusk is lovingly baked using baby grade ingredients.
  • Contains 30% less sugars than Farley's Original Rusks.
  • 9 Rusks per pack.
  • Reduced Sugar.
  • Pack size: 150G
Information

Ingredients

Wheat Flour, Maize Flour, Sugar, Palm Oil, Dextrose, Raising Agents (Ammonium Carbonates), Calcium Carbonate, Emulsifier (Monoglycerides), Niacin, Iron, Thiamin, Riboflavin, Vitamin A, Vitamin D

Allergy Information

  • Contains Gluten, No added Milk ingredients but made in a bakery which uses Milk

Storage

For maximum freshness twist or seal the inner foil bag.Store in a cool dry place. For best before date see base of pack.

Produce of

Made in England

Preparation and Usage

  • Rusks are a great way to gradually introduce your baby to solid foods.
  • Simply crush in a bowl and mix with your baby's usual milk to form a puree for a first cereal.
  • OR mix with fruit puree, custard or yogurt for a yummy dessert.
  • OR great as a delicious finger food to encourage self-feeding, hand-eye coordination, biting and chewing as your baby develops.
  • Safety at meal times.
  • Always make sure that a responsible person is present when your baby is feeding. Your Health Visitor or Doctor can advise you on infant feeding. REMEMBER TO BRUSH TEETH REGULARLY. USE AS PART OF A VARIED WEANING DIET.

Additives

  • Free From Artificial Colours
  • Free From Artificial Flavours
  • Free From Artificial Preservatives
  • Free From Genetically Modified Ingredients

Recycling info

Carton. Card - Widely Recycled

Return to

  • Contact us
  • For information on feeding your little one, please call our friendly Heinz Careline team on 0800 212 991 (ROI Tel. 1800 995311) or visit www.heinzbaby.co.uk
  • In all correspondence please quote the quality code on the base of pack.
Lower age limit

4 Months

Net Contents

150g ℮

Nutrition

Typical Valuesper 100gPer Rusk (17g)%LRV*
Energy 1727 kJ294 kJ
-409 kcal70 kcal
Fat 8.5 g1.4 g
-of which saturates 3.7 g0.6 g
Carbohydrate 73.8 g12.5 g
-of which sugars 20.1 g3.4 g
Fibre 2.8 g0.5 g
Protein 7.9 g1.3 g
Salt 0.03 g0.01 g
Sodium 0.01 gTrace
Vitamin A 450 µg77 µg19%
Vitamin D 10 µg1.7 µg17%
Thiamin0.53 mg0.09 mg18%
Riboflavin0.82 mg0.14 mg18%
Niacin8.8 mg1.5 mg17%
Calcium 390 mg66 mg17%
Iron7.0 mg1.2 mg20%
*LRV (Labelling Reference Value) is the amount of vitamin or mineral needed per day to meet the requirements of infants and young children---
Each Rusk contains 20% of your baby's daily iron requirement---

Don't be put off buying these. No one in their rig

4 stars

Don't be put off buying these. No one in their right mind would give 100G of this stuff at a time to their child unlike the commenter below. I give 1 biscuit to my little one to suck on and he hardly actually eats any, most of it goes all over his face, hands and high chair. I give these occasionally as a treat. Food for fun until they're 1. Just keep giving them healthy, home cooked, nutritious meals and let them try these kinds of things some times too.

Convenient fortified snack

5 stars

Just to counter the previous ridiculous comment, you mix / serve these with milk which lowers the overall %sugar. Absolutely nothing wrong with them. They are a fortified product and babies require higher calorie (and fat) foods than adults do as they only eat tiny portions. My son is 10 and ate the full sugar version of these as snacks / occasional breakfasts. Never had a filling and is a normal BMI. My 1 year old doesn’t like them, but I add jam and coconut or peanut butter to his oats every morning. Give your children what they like to eat as long as it’s balanced with healthy meals and fruit and veg. Children enjoy sweet foods. There’s no need to blame manufacturers - it should be parents who make the decisions for their children.

20% Sugar!

1 stars

20 grams of sugar per 100 grams. For a babies product. That is absolutely abhorrent. I don’t know how the manufacturers sleep at night. Scumbags.

20% of it is still sugar even after the sugar has

1 stars

20% of it is still sugar even after the sugar has been reduced! Come on guys! in the current health conscious climate you really need to alter the recipe!

