Vaseline Lip Therapy Original 20G

5(40)Write a review
Vaseline Lip Therapy Original 20G
£ 1.50
£7.50/100g

Offer

  • Vaseline Lip Therapy Original Lip Balm tin is clinically proven to help heal dry lips. The non-sticky formulas of vaseline tins are invitingly soft and melt onto lips. The Vaseline Original lip tin comes in iconic packaging that fits neatly in your pocket or purse, so you can hydrate on-the-go.
  • With its original formula, Vaseline Lip Therapy is a lip balm you can rely on that provides long-lasting relief from dryness. This everyday essential Vaseline tin for healthy-looking lips is made with 100% pure Vaseline Jelly, just like all Vaseline lip products. Vaseline Jelly is the original wonder jelly that has been helping to heal dry skin since 1970, and now you can get all its benefits in a product exclusively designed for lips.
  • The top, protective layer of skin on your lips is thinner than on the rest of your body, so it needs a moisturising lip balm that doesn’t just sit on the surface. A lip moisturiser like Vaseline Lip Therapy tins penetrates that skin on lips. These formulas help support the natural recovery of your dry lips by instantly softening and soothing dry lips, locking in moisture.
  • The elements can be hard on your lips, so it’s essential to keep them moisturised. Vaseline Lip Therapy Original tin is great for safeguarding against dryness caused by weather, so you can be confident that your lips are ready to face the outdoors. The product contains original petroleum jelly to create a moisturising lip balm. These pocket-sized petroleum jelly lip balms can be carried easily, so you can use it whenever your lips feel dry.
  • Vaseline lip therapy original tin is clinically proven to help heal dry lips
  • Instantly softens and soothes dry lips
  • Made with triple-purified vaseline petroleum jelly to provide long-lasting moisturisation
  • Clear lip balm gives lips a natural, glossy shine
  • Non-sticky, non-greasy lip balm formula locks in moisture and helps lips recover from discomfort
  • Collect all products from the vaseline lip therapy lip tin range: original, cocoa butter, aloe vera and rosy lips
  • Pack size: 20G

Information

Ingredients

Petrolatum

Produce of

Poland

Warnings

  As we are always looking to improve our products, our formulations change from time to time, so please always check the product packaging before use

Name and address

  • Unilever Dept ER,
  • Wirral CH63 3JW UK

Net Contents

20g ℮

Safety information

View more safety information

As we are always looking to improve our products, our formulations change from time to time, so please always check the product packaging before use

Using Product Information

While every care has been taken to ensure product information is correct, food products are constantly being reformulated, so ingredients, nutrition content, dietary and allergens may change. You should always read the product label and not rely solely on the information provided on the website.

If you have any queries, or you'd like advice on any Tesco brand products, please contact Tesco Customer Services, or the product manufacturer if not a Tesco brand product.

Although product information is regularly updated, Tesco is unable to accept liability for any incorrect information. This does not affect your statutory rights.

This information is supplied for personal use only, and may not be reproduced in any way without the prior consent of Tesco Stores Limited nor without due acknowledgement.

Tesco © Copyright 2020

40 Reviews

Average of 4.8 stars

Help other customers like you

Amelia2107

5 stars

I really love this product. I working cold place and vaseline help for my lips . I can strong recommend this product for people with dry lips. My men used this with me and too can recommented because is natural smel [This review was collected as part of a promotion.]

Reunited with a long lost friend

4 stars

I used to use vaseline on my lips years and years ago but got distracted away with lots of new brands and different flavours. I got this after a really cold spell and my lips were really dry and cracked. Just 3 days of using this and they were back on track again. Very impressive. I really had forgotten how good this stuff was and it feels like i have been reunited with a long lost friend ! [This review was collected as part of a promotion.]

Super soft lips

5 stars

The Vaseline is great for those dried out winter lips. Makes them feel smooth and silky.great size tin for keeping in your pocket. [This review was collected as part of a promotion.]

A must have

5 stars

Cant rate the vaseline lip therapy high enough, a definite must have for these cold, winter days. My lips were dry and cracking and after applying it for a fee days thers been a big change. All soft and smooth again [This review was collected as part of a promotion.]

Lips are feeling sad

3 stars

Sometimes after using the product my lips were left feeling greasy and after being out in the cold they became drier than usual. However when I started using the product my split lip healed. [This review was collected as part of a promotion.]

Total Handbag Essential!

5 stars

Vaseline is by far the most useful product out there. I always have a huge tub at home, for myself and for the kids. But this smaller size is fantastic, easy to use on the go and the packaging is secure, so no need to worry about any gooey mess all over your bag. It soothes my dry skin, and cracked winter lips are now non-existent. It’s light enough to use over my make up to soothe skin but not make it over greasy. I’ve also started to use it as hand cream to soothe my dry skin caused by overwashing and cold weather. Couldn’t recommend this product enough! I have one in the car, in my Handbag, in the nappy bag and in the kids bags for school. [This review was collected as part of a promotion.]

Tried,Tested,Love it!

5 stars

What a little pot of miracle this has been, especially after all the cold weather we’ve had recently. It’s kept my lips soft and stopped those pesky cracks that the cold weather often causes! Brilliant hand bag size to have to hand whenever needed and unlike some other brands the packaging is very secure so you don’t find the lid has dislodged and you now have random fluff from your bag on your lip balm (ewwww!) Whilst testing also found other uses, such as protecting and moisturising dry skin and softening my cuticles on my hands. Brilliant product and a household name you know you can trust to work! [This review was collected as part of a promotion.]

Does what it says on the tin!

4 stars

My lips get super dry during the winter months and can become quite sore and flaky. I loved the little pocket sized tin and it fits snugly in my shoulder bag. I prefer to apply it overnight before bed as found it a little greasy for during the day and my lipstick doesn't stay on over the top. Wake up in the morning with incredibly soft lips and not a flake in sight! Downside to this product is that you have to dip your finger in to reapply. Would be far more hygienic to have in a tube that you could apply direct to the lips. Also can be a little difficult to open/close with greasy or wet hands. Would have given top marks if in more hygienic packaging. [This review was collected as part of a promotion.]

So hydrating

4 stars

The original Vaseline is by far my favourite it's the only product I'll use to get rid of my chapped lips especially in winter. I've never found a lil balm as hydrating as Vaseline, as well as this I always find online "life hacks" of ways to use Vaseline such as making your eyelashes grow. Will never find a better brand, love it. [This review was collected as part of a promotion.]

Happiness is

5 stars

I was very sceptical thought this is what my Nan used way back but was I wrong it helped repair cracked lips faster then any lip balm with no stinging thought at first it was greasy but that didn't last long. The son-in-law pinched some to use whilst stood on the football field side whilst cheering on the grandson. The granddaughter came and asked for some Magic tin cream as she had a scratched ear one happy customer. This will now become a permanent item in my kitchen as it seems to be able to help, aide and repair thousands of issues and coverage for 3 generations in my home, 10 stars plus. [This review was collected as part of a promotion.]

1-10 of 40 reviews

Show 10 more reviews

