Vaseline Lip Therapy Original 20G

Amelia2107
I really love this product. I working cold place and vaseline help for my lips . I can strong recommend this product for people with dry lips. My men used this with me and too can recommented because is natural smel [This review was collected as part of a promotion.]
Reunited with a long lost friend
I used to use vaseline on my lips years and years ago but got distracted away with lots of new brands and different flavours. I got this after a really cold spell and my lips were really dry and cracked. Just 3 days of using this and they were back on track again. Very impressive. I really had forgotten how good this stuff was and it feels like i have been reunited with a long lost friend ! [This review was collected as part of a promotion.]
Super soft lips
The Vaseline is great for those dried out winter lips. Makes them feel smooth and silky.great size tin for keeping in your pocket. [This review was collected as part of a promotion.]
A must have
Cant rate the vaseline lip therapy high enough, a definite must have for these cold, winter days. My lips were dry and cracking and after applying it for a fee days thers been a big change. All soft and smooth again [This review was collected as part of a promotion.]
Lips are feeling sad
Sometimes after using the product my lips were left feeling greasy and after being out in the cold they became drier than usual. However when I started using the product my split lip healed. [This review was collected as part of a promotion.]
Total Handbag Essential!
Vaseline is by far the most useful product out there. I always have a huge tub at home, for myself and for the kids. But this smaller size is fantastic, easy to use on the go and the packaging is secure, so no need to worry about any gooey mess all over your bag. It soothes my dry skin, and cracked winter lips are now non-existent. It’s light enough to use over my make up to soothe skin but not make it over greasy. I’ve also started to use it as hand cream to soothe my dry skin caused by overwashing and cold weather. Couldn’t recommend this product enough! I have one in the car, in my Handbag, in the nappy bag and in the kids bags for school. [This review was collected as part of a promotion.]
Tried,Tested,Love it!
What a little pot of miracle this has been, especially after all the cold weather we’ve had recently. It’s kept my lips soft and stopped those pesky cracks that the cold weather often causes! Brilliant hand bag size to have to hand whenever needed and unlike some other brands the packaging is very secure so you don’t find the lid has dislodged and you now have random fluff from your bag on your lip balm (ewwww!) Whilst testing also found other uses, such as protecting and moisturising dry skin and softening my cuticles on my hands. Brilliant product and a household name you know you can trust to work! [This review was collected as part of a promotion.]
Does what it says on the tin!
My lips get super dry during the winter months and can become quite sore and flaky. I loved the little pocket sized tin and it fits snugly in my shoulder bag. I prefer to apply it overnight before bed as found it a little greasy for during the day and my lipstick doesn't stay on over the top. Wake up in the morning with incredibly soft lips and not a flake in sight! Downside to this product is that you have to dip your finger in to reapply. Would be far more hygienic to have in a tube that you could apply direct to the lips. Also can be a little difficult to open/close with greasy or wet hands. Would have given top marks if in more hygienic packaging. [This review was collected as part of a promotion.]
So hydrating
The original Vaseline is by far my favourite it's the only product I'll use to get rid of my chapped lips especially in winter. I've never found a lil balm as hydrating as Vaseline, as well as this I always find online "life hacks" of ways to use Vaseline such as making your eyelashes grow. Will never find a better brand, love it. [This review was collected as part of a promotion.]
Happiness is
I was very sceptical thought this is what my Nan used way back but was I wrong it helped repair cracked lips faster then any lip balm with no stinging thought at first it was greasy but that didn't last long. The son-in-law pinched some to use whilst stood on the football field side whilst cheering on the grandson. The granddaughter came and asked for some Magic tin cream as she had a scratched ear one happy customer. This will now become a permanent item in my kitchen as it seems to be able to help, aide and repair thousands of issues and coverage for 3 generations in my home, 10 stars plus. [This review was collected as part of a promotion.]