Vaseline Lip Therapy Original 20G

Amelia2107 5 stars Review from unilever.com 3rd January 2018 I really love this product. I working cold place and vaseline help for my lips . I can strong recommend this product for people with dry lips. My men used this with me and too can recommented because is natural smel [This review was collected as part of a promotion.]

Reunited with a long lost friend 4 stars Review from unilever.com 28th December 2017 I used to use vaseline on my lips years and years ago but got distracted away with lots of new brands and different flavours. I got this after a really cold spell and my lips were really dry and cracked. Just 3 days of using this and they were back on track again. Very impressive. I really had forgotten how good this stuff was and it feels like i have been reunited with a long lost friend ! [This review was collected as part of a promotion.]

Super soft lips 5 stars Review from unilever.com 27th December 2017 The Vaseline is great for those dried out winter lips. Makes them feel smooth and silky.great size tin for keeping in your pocket. [This review was collected as part of a promotion.]

A must have 5 stars Review from unilever.com 20th December 2017 Cant rate the vaseline lip therapy high enough, a definite must have for these cold, winter days. My lips were dry and cracking and after applying it for a fee days thers been a big change. All soft and smooth again [This review was collected as part of a promotion.]

Lips are feeling sad 3 stars Review from unilever.com 20th December 2017 Sometimes after using the product my lips were left feeling greasy and after being out in the cold they became drier than usual. However when I started using the product my split lip healed. [This review was collected as part of a promotion.]

Total Handbag Essential! 5 stars Review from unilever.com 19th December 2017 Vaseline is by far the most useful product out there. I always have a huge tub at home, for myself and for the kids. But this smaller size is fantastic, easy to use on the go and the packaging is secure, so no need to worry about any gooey mess all over your bag. It soothes my dry skin, and cracked winter lips are now non-existent. It’s light enough to use over my make up to soothe skin but not make it over greasy. I’ve also started to use it as hand cream to soothe my dry skin caused by overwashing and cold weather. Couldn’t recommend this product enough! I have one in the car, in my Handbag, in the nappy bag and in the kids bags for school. [This review was collected as part of a promotion.]

Tried,Tested,Love it! 5 stars Review from unilever.com 19th December 2017 What a little pot of miracle this has been, especially after all the cold weather we’ve had recently. It’s kept my lips soft and stopped those pesky cracks that the cold weather often causes! Brilliant hand bag size to have to hand whenever needed and unlike some other brands the packaging is very secure so you don’t find the lid has dislodged and you now have random fluff from your bag on your lip balm (ewwww!) Whilst testing also found other uses, such as protecting and moisturising dry skin and softening my cuticles on my hands. Brilliant product and a household name you know you can trust to work! [This review was collected as part of a promotion.]

Does what it says on the tin! 4 stars Review from unilever.com 19th December 2017 My lips get super dry during the winter months and can become quite sore and flaky. I loved the little pocket sized tin and it fits snugly in my shoulder bag. I prefer to apply it overnight before bed as found it a little greasy for during the day and my lipstick doesn't stay on over the top. Wake up in the morning with incredibly soft lips and not a flake in sight! Downside to this product is that you have to dip your finger in to reapply. Would be far more hygienic to have in a tube that you could apply direct to the lips. Also can be a little difficult to open/close with greasy or wet hands. Would have given top marks if in more hygienic packaging. [This review was collected as part of a promotion.]

So hydrating 4 stars Review from unilever.com 19th December 2017 The original Vaseline is by far my favourite it's the only product I'll use to get rid of my chapped lips especially in winter. I've never found a lil balm as hydrating as Vaseline, as well as this I always find online "life hacks" of ways to use Vaseline such as making your eyelashes grow. Will never find a better brand, love it. [This review was collected as part of a promotion.]