We use cookies to improve your experience on our website. Please let us know your preferences.

Want to know more? Check out our cookies policy.
Manage cookies
Search with a list of items 

Hardy's Stamp Cabernet Merlot 75Cl

4.1(50)Write a review
image 1 of Hardy's Stamp Cabernet Merlot 75Cl
£5.00
£5.00/75cl

Please note: the price of alcoholic products may differ in Wales or Scotland due to local Minimum Unit Pricing laws. Sign in to see the correct price in your region. Click here for more information.

Product Description

  • Cabernet Merlot
  • Learn more at accoladewines.com/carbon
  • Stamp Cabernet Merlot is a medium-bodied red wine exhibiting great flavours of blackcurrant and dark cherry, complemented by the sweetness and complexity of subtle oak - perfect with spicy beef or soft cheeses.
  • Hardys has been the UK's no. 1 Australian wine producer for over a decade and their wines have earned over 9,000 awards globally since being founded in 1853.
  • Founder Thomas Hardy's pioneering vision and passionate spirit for winemaking is at the heart of each outstanding range of Hardys wines. One of the first wines to ever be exported from Australia, the Hardys Stamp range, showcases our winemakers' blending skills both from diverse regions and grape varieties to produce outstanding, delicious wines.
  • Carbon Trust
  • Carbon Neutral Certified.
  • Wine of South Eastern Australia
  • Pack size: 75CL

Information

Allergy Information

  • Contains Sulphites, Egg, Milk

Tasting Notes

  • This vibrant wine displays ripe berry and plum fruit flavours complemented by a soft, sweet vanillin oak background

Region of Origin

South Eastern Australia

Wine Colour

Red

Alcohol Units

10.1

ABV

13.5% vol

Producer

Accolade Wines

Type of Closure

Screwcap

Wine Maker

Viki Wade

Country

Australia

Alcohol Type

Wine

Grape Variety

Cabernet Sauvignon, Merlot

Vinification Details

  • Fermentation: Stainless steel, Cellaring: Early consumption, Maturation: Stainless steel with light oak influence

History

  • Stamp is one of Hardys' most recognised wine ranges. Released in 1988, the unique labelling features original Australian postage stamps which date back to 1937

Regional Information

  • South Eastern Australia

Storage Type

Ambient

Storage Instructions

  • This wine is ideal for drinking now but can be kept for up to 1 year

Produce of

Wine of Australia

Number of uses

Bottle contains 6 glasses

Name and address

  • Bottled by:
  • Accolade Wines Ltd.,
  • Weybridge,
  • KT13 8TB,
  • UK.
  • At:

Importer address

  • Accolade Wines Ltd.,
  • Weybridge,
  • KT13 8TB,
  • UK.

Return to

  • Accolade Wines Ltd.,
  • Weybridge,
  • KT13 8TB,
  • UK.

Net Contents

750ml ℮

Nutrition

Typical Valuesper 100ml:per 125ml glass:
Energy 322kJ/78kcal403kJ/97kcal
Bottle contains 6 glasses--
View all Red Wine

Using Product Information

While every care has been taken to ensure product information is correct, food products are constantly being reformulated, so ingredients, nutrition content, dietary and allergens may change. You should always read the product label and not rely solely on the information provided on the website.

If you have any queries, or you'd like advice on any Tesco brand products, please contact Tesco Customer Services, or the product manufacturer if not a Tesco brand product.

Although product information is regularly updated, Tesco is unable to accept liability for any incorrect information. This does not affect your statutory rights.

This information is supplied for personal use only, and may not be reproduced in any way without the prior consent of Tesco Stores Limited nor without due acknowledgement.

Tesco © Copyright 2023

50 Reviews

Average of 4.1 stars

Help other customers like you

Write a review

Reviews are submitted by our customers directly through our website. We also share reviews from other retailers' websites to help you make an informed decision.

Interesting and very good

5 stars

Starts off with a very subtle rhubarb flavour which quickly turns to soft red berries. A very pleasant taste sensation in my opinion. A decent amount of alcohol keeps it smooth. Not too strong and not too weak. What I like to call a 'baby bear' wine.

Excellent Wine

5 stars

This is one of the best wines I've tasted (at this price range) for ages. I don't know much about wine but I know what I like and I like this one. Very fruity and very easy to drink with or without food. Cannot recommend this highly enough although taste is very individual.

My favourite

5 stars

Best wine I have tasted for a long time goes with anything and good by itself.

Berry Berry Tasty

4 stars

Tasty quaffable wine to drink at any time..lots of berries....not to heavy but at the same time...not too light...will defo purchase again..Thank you

Hardys Stamp of Australia Cabernet Merlot 750m

3 stars

A soft gentle wine but with very little flavour. Certainly no 'flavours of blackcurrant and dark cherry'. Where do they get these descriptions from?'

Rock Solid Hardys

4 stars

Can't go wrong with this tasty red. As always Hardys Stamp is consistent,dependable and above all, flavorsome. Bought on special offer it was great vfm.

Easy drinking

4 stars

A lovely easy drinking red with lots of fruit flavours, but without the tannins.

enjoyable

5 stars

Another of Hardys wines which we find enjoyable either as a drink on its own or with a mneal which is an affordable price

great taste and product

4 stars

great bouquet flavours ae described aroma simply matched most accompaniments great choice

Great wine!

5 stars

This wine is a great easy drinking wine. Full-bodied without being heavy it goes well with a variety of dishes but is also enjoyable by itself.

1-10 of 50 reviews

Show 10 more reviews

Basket

£0.00 Guide price

Checkout

Empty Basket

Products you add to your basket will appear here