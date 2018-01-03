Hardy's Stamp Cabernet Merlot 75Cl

Interesting and very good
Starts off with a very subtle rhubarb flavour which quickly turns to soft red berries. A very pleasant taste sensation in my opinion. A decent amount of alcohol keeps it smooth. Not too strong and not too weak. What I like to call a 'baby bear' wine.
Excellent Wine
This is one of the best wines I've tasted (at this price range) for ages. I don't know much about wine but I know what I like and I like this one. Very fruity and very easy to drink with or without food. Cannot recommend this highly enough although taste is very individual.
My favourite
Best wine I have tasted for a long time goes with anything and good by itself.
Berry Berry Tasty
Tasty quaffable wine to drink at any time..lots of berries....not to heavy but at the same time...not too light...will defo purchase again..Thank you
Hardys Stamp of Australia Cabernet Merlot 750m
A soft gentle wine but with very little flavour. Certainly no 'flavours of blackcurrant and dark cherry'. Where do they get these descriptions from?'
Rock Solid Hardys
Can't go wrong with this tasty red. As always Hardys Stamp is consistent,dependable and above all, flavorsome. Bought on special offer it was great vfm.
Easy drinking
A lovely easy drinking red with lots of fruit flavours, but without the tannins.
enjoyable
Another of Hardys wines which we find enjoyable either as a drink on its own or with a mneal which is an affordable price
great taste and product
great bouquet flavours ae described aroma simply matched most accompaniments great choice
Great wine!
This wine is a great easy drinking wine. Full-bodied without being heavy it goes well with a variety of dishes but is also enjoyable by itself.