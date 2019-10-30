By browsing this site you accept cookies used to improve and personalise our services and marketing, and for social activity. Read our privacy policy for more about what we do with your data, as well as your rights and choices – including how to manage cookies.
Search with a list of items 

Seeds Of Change Organic Tomato Basil Parmesan Sce350g

1(1)Write a review
Seeds Of Change Organic Tomato Basil Parmesan Sce350g
£ 2.30
£0.66/100g

Offer

Per portion (175g)
  • Energy429kJ 103kcal
    5%
  • Fat5.1g
    7%
  • Saturates1.9g
    10%
  • Sugars10g
    11%
  • Salt1.2g
    20%

of the reference intake*
Typical values per 100g: Energy 245kJ 59kcal

Product Description

  • Organic Cherry Tomato and Parmesan Pasta Sauce.
  • Discover more at: www.seedsofchange.co.uk
  • Change Tastes Good
  • It's simple really: we believe real food, grown organically from seed, tastes better. All it needs is sunshine, water and a little bit of nurture. That's why all of our organic ingredients are full of nothing but flavour. Serve us up for dinner and see for yourself.
  • Serves 2
  • Organically grown
  • No artificial additives or preservatives
  • Pack size: 350g

Information

Ingredients

Tomatoes* (68%), Tomato Paste* (12%), Cherry Tomatoes* (8.2%), Onion*, Cream* (from Milk), Sunflower Oil*, Cheese (from Milk) (Parmesan* (from Milk) (1.0%)), Basil*, Cane Sugar*, Sea Salt, Parsley*, Lemon Juice Concentrate*, Garlic*, Extra Virgin Olive Oil*, Oregano*, Black Pepper*, *Certified Organic, Sea Salt is a permitted ingredient in Organic Foods

Allergy Information

  • Contains: Milk

Storage

After opening, refrigerate for up to 3 days.Best before: see lid.

Preparation and Usage

  • Simply grown, simply made... Heat the sauce gently in a saucepan for 5 minutes, stirring occasionally. Cook 200g of pasta and serve sauce on top.

Number of uses

2 Servings

Additives

  • Free From Preservatives

Name and address

  • GB:
  • Freepost,
  • Mars Food UK.
  • IE:
  • Seeds of Change,
  • Box 3856,

Return to

  • GB:
  • Freepost,
  • Mars Food UK.
  • 0800 952 1234
  • IE:
  • Seeds of Change,
  • Box 3856,
  • Dublin 4,
  • Ireland.

Net Contents

350g ℮

Nutrition

Typical ValuesPer 100gPer portion (175g) (%*)
Energy 245kJ 59kcal429kJ (5%) 103kcal (5%)
Fat 2.9g5.1g (7%)
of which saturates 1.1g1.9g (10%)
Carbohydrate 5.9g10g (4%)
of which sugars 5.7g10g (11%)
Fibre 1.3g2.3g
Protein 1.5g2.6g (5%)
Salt 0.66g1.2g (20%)
*Reference intake of an average adult (8400kJ/2000kcal)--

Using Product Information

While every care has been taken to ensure product information is correct, food products are constantly being reformulated, so ingredients, nutrition content, dietary and allergens may change. You should always read the product label and not rely solely on the information provided on the website.

If you have any queries, or you'd like advice on any Tesco brand products, please contact Tesco Customer Services, or the product manufacturer if not a Tesco brand product.

Although product information is regularly updated, Tesco is unable to accept liability for any incorrect information. This does not affect your statutory rights.

This information is supplied for personal use only, and may not be reproduced in any way without the prior consent of Tesco Stores Limited nor without due acknowledgement.

Tesco © Copyright 2019

1 Review

Average of 1 stars

Help other customers like you

Strong flavour. You might like it. I have no re

1 stars

Strong flavour. You might like it. I have no reason to doubt the ingredients. I purchased on a 2 for £4 deal and will discard the second one.

Usually bought next

Seeds Of Change Tomato & Basil Organic Pasta Sauce 500G

£ 2.40
£0.48/100g

Offer

Seeds Of Change Organic Mediterranean Vegetable Sauce 350G

£ 2.30
£0.66/100g

Offer

Seeds Of Change Tomato Chilli Organic Pasta Sauce 350G

£ 2.30
£0.66/100g

Offer

Seeds Of Change Bolognese Organic Pasta Sauce 500G

£ 2.40
£0.48/100g

Offer

Show more products

Checkout
Products you add to your basket will appear here