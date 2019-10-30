Seeds Of Change Organic Tomato Basil Parmesan Sce350g

Strong flavour. You might like it. I have no re
Strong flavour. You might like it. I have no reason to doubt the ingredients. I purchased on a 2 for £4 deal and will discard the second one.
Typical values per 100g: Energy 245kJ 59kcal
Tomatoes* (68%), Tomato Paste* (12%), Cherry Tomatoes* (8.2%), Onion*, Cream* (from Milk), Sunflower Oil*, Cheese (from Milk) (Parmesan* (from Milk) (1.0%)), Basil*, Cane Sugar*, Sea Salt, Parsley*, Lemon Juice Concentrate*, Garlic*, Extra Virgin Olive Oil*, Oregano*, Black Pepper*, *Certified Organic, Sea Salt is a permitted ingredient in Organic Foods
After opening, refrigerate for up to 3 days.Best before: see lid.
2 Servings
350g ℮
|Typical Values
|Per 100g
|Per portion (175g) (%*)
|Energy
|245kJ 59kcal
|429kJ (5%) 103kcal (5%)
|Fat
|2.9g
|5.1g (7%)
|of which saturates
|1.1g
|1.9g (10%)
|Carbohydrate
|5.9g
|10g (4%)
|of which sugars
|5.7g
|10g (11%)
|Fibre
|1.3g
|2.3g
|Protein
|1.5g
|2.6g (5%)
|Salt
|0.66g
|1.2g (20%)
|*Reference intake of an average adult (8400kJ/2000kcal)
