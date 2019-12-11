Sharwoods 4 Mini Plain Naan 260G
- Energy748kJ 177kcal9%
- Fat4.0g6%
- Saturates0.3g2%
- Sugars2.6g3%
- Salt0.46g8%
of the reference intake*
Typical values per 100g: Energy Per 100g
Product Description
- 4 Plain Mini Naans
- Have a look at www.sharwoods.com for lots more delicious meal ideas.
- Packaged in a protective atmosphere.
- No artificial colours
- Suitable for vegetarians
- Pack size: 260g
Information
Ingredients
Wheat Flour (with Added Calcium, Iron, Niacin, Thiamin), Water, Rapeseed Oil, Sugar, Raising Agents (Diphosphates, Potassium Carbonates), Kalonji Seeds, Yeast, Preservatives (Calcium Propionate, Potassium Sorbate), Salt, Acid (Citric Acid), Ground Coriander, Ground Fennel, Yogurt Powder (Milk), Ground Cumin
Allergy Information
- Contains: Milk, Wheat
Storage
Store in a cool dry, place out of direct sunlight.Use on day of opening. Suitable for home freezing. Defrost before use. If frozen use within one month. For best before: see front of pack
Cooking Instructions
Grill
Instructions: Remove all packaging. Sprinkle each naan with a little water. Place naans under a pre-heated medium grill for 2 minutes, turning once.
Oven cook
Instructions: Pre-heat your oven to approximately 180°C/350°F/Gas Mark 4. Remove all packaging. Sprinkle each naan with a little water. Place on a baking tray in the centre of the oven and cook for 3-4 minutes.
Produce of
Produced in the UK
Number of uses
This pack contains 4 portions
Additives
- Free From Artificial Colours
Warnings
- Do not purchase if open or torn.
Recycling info
Wrap. Plastic - Not Currently Recycled
Name and address
- The Premier Foods Group,
- PO Box 66093,
- London,
- W4 9EX,
- UK.
- Share your thoughts
- For information: Call 0800 022 3390
- (ROI 1850 202929).
Net Contents
4 x Mini Naans
Nutrition
|Typical Values
|Per 100g
|Per Naan (65g)
|Energy (kJ)
|1150kJ
|748kJ
|Energy (kcal)
|273kcal
|177kcal
|Fat
|6.2g
|4.0g
|of which Saturates
|0.4g
|0.3g
|Carbohydrates
|44.2g
|28.7g
|of which Sugars
|4.0g
|2.6g
|Fibre
|3.8g
|2.5g
|Protein
|8.2g
|5.3g
|Salt
|0.71g
|0.46g
|-
|-
Safety information
Do not purchase if open or torn.
