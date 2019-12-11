By browsing this site you accept cookies used to improve and personalise our services and marketing, and for social activity. Read our privacy policy for more about what we do with your data, as well as your rights and choices – including how to manage cookies.
Search with a list of items 

Sharwoods 4 Mini Plain Naan 260G

No ratings yetWrite a review
image 1 of Sharwoods 4 Mini Plain Naan 260G
£ 2.00
£7.70/kg

Offer

Per Naan (65g) contains
  • Energy748kJ 177kcal
    9%
  • Fat4.0g
    6%
  • Saturates0.3g
    2%
  • Sugars2.6g
    3%
  • Salt0.46g
    8%

of the reference intake*
Typical values per 100g: Energy Per 100g

Product Description

  • 4 Plain Mini Naans
  • Have a look at www.sharwoods.com for lots more delicious meal ideas.
  • Packaged in a protective atmosphere.
  • No artificial colours
  • Suitable for vegetarians
  • Pack size: 260g

Information

Ingredients

Wheat Flour (with Added Calcium, Iron, Niacin, Thiamin), Water, Rapeseed Oil, Sugar, Raising Agents (Diphosphates, Potassium Carbonates), Kalonji Seeds, Yeast, Preservatives (Calcium Propionate, Potassium Sorbate), Salt, Acid (Citric Acid), Ground Coriander, Ground Fennel, Yogurt Powder (Milk), Ground Cumin

Allergy Information

  • Contains: Milk, Wheat

Storage

Store in a cool dry, place out of direct sunlight.Use on day of opening. Suitable for home freezing. Defrost before use. If frozen use within one month. For best before: see front of pack

Cooking Instructions

Grill
Instructions: Remove all packaging. Sprinkle each naan with a little water. Place naans under a pre-heated medium grill for 2 minutes, turning once.

Oven cook
Instructions: Pre-heat your oven to approximately 180°C/350°F/Gas Mark 4. Remove all packaging. Sprinkle each naan with a little water. Place on a baking tray in the centre of the oven and cook for 3-4 minutes.

Produce of

Produced in the UK

Number of uses

This pack contains 4 portions

Additives

  • Free From Artificial Colours

Warnings

  • Do not purchase if open or torn.

Recycling info

Wrap. Plastic - Not Currently Recycled

Name and address

  • The Premier Foods Group,
  • PO Box 66093,
  • London,
  • W4 9EX,
  • UK.

Return to

  • The Premier Foods Group,
  • PO Box 66093,
  • London,
  • W4 9EX,
  • UK.
  • Share your thoughts
  • For information: Call 0800 022 3390
  • (ROI 1850 202929).

Net Contents

4 x Mini Naans

Nutrition

Typical ValuesPer 100gPer Naan (65g)
Energy (kJ)1150kJ748kJ
Energy (kcal)273kcal177kcal
Fat 6.2g4.0g
of which Saturates 0.4g0.3g
Carbohydrates44.2g28.7g
of which Sugars 4.0g2.6g
Fibre 3.8g2.5g
Protein 8.2g5.3g
Salt 0.71g0.46g
This pack contains 4 portions--

Safety information

View more safety information

Do not purchase if open or torn.

Using Product Information

While every care has been taken to ensure product information is correct, food products are constantly being reformulated, so ingredients, nutrition content, dietary and allergens may change. You should always read the product label and not rely solely on the information provided on the website.

If you have any queries, or you'd like advice on any Tesco brand products, please contact Tesco Customer Services, or the product manufacturer if not a Tesco brand product.

Although product information is regularly updated, Tesco is unable to accept liability for any incorrect information. This does not affect your statutory rights.

This information is supplied for personal use only, and may not be reproduced in any way without the prior consent of Tesco Stores Limited nor without due acknowledgement.

Tesco © Copyright 2019

No reviews yet

Help other customers like you

Usually bought next

Sharwoods Plain Poppadoms 8 Pack

£ 1.90
£0.24/each

Offer

Tesco Microwave Basmati Rice 250G

£ 0.60
£2.40/kg

Tesco Mango Chutney 230G

£ 1.00
£4.35/kg

Tesco Microwave Pilau Rice 250G

£ 0.60
£2.40/kg

Show more products

Checkout
Products you add to your basket will appear here